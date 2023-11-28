Overall, the weapon makes players feel like Daryl from The Walking Dead

There's a few different ways for players to get the Crossbow in MW3 Zombies. Overall, the weapon makes players feel like Daryl from The Walking Dead, one-shotting the dead from far distances. However, how do you get the Crossbow, and what's the easiest way how? We'll explain to you how in this guide.

How To Get The Crossbow In MW3 Zombies

Season 1 is coming and is sure to shake up the conflict of #ModernWarfareZombies ⚠️ Dark Aether Rifts: a new end-game experience

🤝 The Friend Zone: a modified version of the V-R11

🔧 Gear-up: new acquisition schematics pic.twitter.com/fCu0ySHWxV — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) November 28, 2023

To get the Crossbow in MW3 Zombies, the player must acquire the weapon via Mystery Box, looting Mercenary Caches, or by getting it from a friend. We'll go step-by-step with each method.

Firstly, retrieving the Crossbow from the Mystery Box requires a lot of patience (and points). With all the available weapons, this is the least effective method to getting a Crossbow. Instead, your time would be better spent just playing the game mode and enjoying it while you pick up schematics and more. However, the option remains for those lucky enough to get it.

Secondly, players may also infiltrate tier-three infested strongholds. However, these locations almost require you to play with friends, as you'll need the backup while destroying the cysts. After destroying the cysts, you'll be able to unlock the caches and receive the rewards. While you still receive a nice reward typically, these caches won't guarantee a Crossbow immediately.

The easiest way to get the Crossbow in MW3 Zombies is to retrieve it from a friend who dropped it. Immediately pick up the weapon and exfil as soon as possible. This allows you to receive the weapon permanently for future runs. Overall, this method only works for those who know a friend who has it. If they don't, you'll have to stick with the first two methods.

And that wraps up this guide on how to get a Crossbow in MW3 Zombies. Overall, the Crossbow isn't the mightiest weapon, so don't fret if you don't receive it. For new players, we recommend focusing on gathering any schematics you find, all while unlocking the field upgrades. Just keep playing Zombies and soon you'll end up with everything you need.

