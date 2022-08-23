‘My dreams have turned into my worst nightmares’: Fernando Tatis Jr. finally breaks silence

Fernando Tatis Jr. finally addressed the media for the first time since being suspended 80 games after testing positive for performance-enhancing drugs. The shocking news regarding Tatis Jr. has reportedly cost him the Padres trust.

“I’m truly sorry, I am. I have let so many people down… I failed the front office, San Diego Padres. I failed every fan in this city, I failed my country, I failed my family, my parents. I’m really sorry for my mistakes. I’ve seen how my dreams have turned into my worst nightmares… There is no one else to blame but myself.” Those were some strong words from Tatis Jr.

Tatis Jr. took the almost unprecedented approach of taking accountability. He all but walked up to, without saying explicitly, what he did. In this day and age, it’s refreshing to hear an athlete own up to something like this. Fans have become numb to the excuses from athletes who have tested positive for PED’s. It’s always one ridiculous excuse after another.

The Padres are having one of their best seasons in a very long time. Tatis Jr. was expected to rejoin the Padres as the playoffs approached. San Diego went out and made the biggest move of the season. They traded for superstar Juan Soto and slugger Josh Bell, as well as landing Brandon Drury prior to the trade deadline.

The belief all along was that Tatis Jr. would slot right into arguably the best lineup in baseball. Instead, Fernando Tatis Jr. is suspended for the rest of the season. He will also miss the beginning of the 2023 MLB season with the suspension.