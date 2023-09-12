My Little Universe, sandbox worldbuilding adventure game, has just received a demo release for the Nintendo Switch, while publisher SayGames also revealed a release date for the full game for the Nintendo Switch and PC through Steam, where a PC demo version is also available.

Developed by Estoty, players can now explore parts of the game’s procedurally generated hexes of land with a myriad of resources at their disposal. Either alone or with friends through local co-op, players will be able to shape forests, tundras, caves, and all other kinds of biomes to their liking, depicted in colorful and vibrant graphics, making everything cute, even the dangerous monsters that live throughout the land.

Some of the things that players can look forward to for this demo version include a colorful cosmos, full of mysteries scattered across nine unique worlds, which are filled to the brim with 70 different kinds of natural resources that players can harvest and use as material for their worldbuilding needs. Players can also earn and spend gold to upgrade their tools and armor for added strength and speed, allowing them to explore more of the world more safely.

As for the denizens of the worlds players will be terraforming, they will be facing cretaceans, gingerbread people, one-eyed ogres, mushroom men, and a whole lot of others. To feel safer, players have the option to squad up to parties of up to four players even in the My Little Universe demo, fighting through hordes and beating down enemies to subject worlds to their rule… in a bit cutesy and wholesome way.

“My Little Universe is a charming and relaxing experience that we want to share with as many people as possible, whether they want to explore alone or with friends,” says Estoty Riga CEO Davis Toliasvili. “In an age of fast-paced action, we aim to create a tranquil, all-inclusive gaming experience for casual and avid gamers alike.”

As for the full release, the game will be coming out on PC through Steam and Nintendo Switch on My Little Universe’s release date: October 5, 2023.