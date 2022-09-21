‘My road is not over yet’: Cristiano Ronaldo teases international future after receiving major award

Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo is already 37 years old, no matter how difficult that is to believe with the way he still looks and moves on the field. While he’s been relegated to a bench role thus far with United under new manager Erik Ten Hag this season, he will still be relied upon by the Portugal National Football Team for years to come, and Ronaldo appears to be ready to reciprocate the honor despite being in the twilight of his career.

On Tuesday, after being honored by the Portuguese Football Federation (FPF) for having scored the most international goals in history, Cristiano Ronaldo reiterated his desire to continue suiting up for his national team for the years to come.

“I hope to be part of the Federation for a few more years,” Ronaldo said. “I still feel motivated, my ambition is high. I’m in a team with young people. I want to be part of this World Cup and the European too; I’m going to assume that right away.”

Having tallied 117 total goals for his entire international career, even Ronaldo acknowledged that he is getting up there in years.

“[Portugal and United teammate] Diogo [Dalot] even jokes with me ‘you played with everyone, until you become a carcass’ and it’s true,” Ronaldo laughed.

CR7 has taken home three Premier League trophies (2007, 2008, 2009), two La Liga titles with Real Madrid (2012, 2017), and two scudetti in the Serie A with Juventus (2019, 2020), in addition to 5 UEFA Champions League crowns (2008, 2014, 2016, 2017, 2018). Playing for his country, Ronaldo led Portugal to the Euro 2016 championship, as well as the 2019 Nations League.

But for all of Ronaldo’s accomplishments in his storied career, one trophy has proven ever so elusive for the star attacker, a World Cup crown, the biggest piece of silverware in all of soccer.

Still, it’s a testament to Cristiano Ronaldo’s competitive desire and belief in his ability to maintain his level of play and fitness that CR7 is already planning his future international exploits, and Bruno Fernandes, his teammate for both club and country, knows this firsthand.

“We know that Cristiano wants to achieve things that others have never achieved. He will always have the same importance. He is the best player in the world and he will continue to overcome barriers that others cannot,” Fernandes said.