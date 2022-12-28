By Jedd Pagaduan · 2 min read

Almost every basketball fan on earth has imagined themselves being in the shoes of a professional basketball player. The presence of the NBA 2K video game franchise, particularly their MyCareer game mode, has helped fans live the lives of their favorite players through virtual means. However, Luka Doncic, after such an absurdly historic 60-point, 21-rebound, and 10-assist performance in the Dallas Mavericks’ OT win vs. the New York Knicks, has managed to make video game logic come to life. And Kevin Durant couldn’t help but tip his hat at such an incredible effort.

Kevin Durant, ever the true hooper who appreciates beautiful basketball, expressed his awe over Luka Doncic’s eye-popping stat line on his official Twitter account.

“That was a MyCareer type performance from Luka tonight. Some video game s–t,” Durant wrote.

It’s not even easy to drop a 60/20/10 game in 2K these days. These stat lines only become possible with the help of increased game sliders or when playing under the game’s lowest difficulty. Players also need to time their jump shots perfectly (green release) so they could score consistently.

Perhaps Luka Doncic’s hard work in the lab has paid off because he was greening some incredible shots in last night’s game, none more ridiculous than the putback he made to force overtime.

Nevertheless, Kevin Durant is right in that these kinds of numbers can only be expected in a 2K MyCareer setting where a player can dominate a possession with no regard for their non-sentient teammates. MyCareer players usually have a usage rate around the high 50s to high 60s (Doncic had 44 percent usage last night), with every possession revolving around them. Still, no one will be complaining if this kind of usage not only leads to a historic 60/20/10 game, but also to a victory.