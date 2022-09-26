Myles Garrett hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries after car crash

The Cleveland Browns confirmed that superstar defensive end Myles Garrett suffered non-life threatening injuries in a single-car accident on Monday, per ESPN’s Jake Trotter. He got into the accident after leaving the Browns practice facility.

Garrett was immediately taken to a local hospital and the extent of his injuries are unknown. Reporter Camryn Justice shared on Twitter that Myles Garrett’s car went off the side of the road and flipped several times. However, the cause of the accident is still under investigation.

Officials stated that impairment was not a suspected factor. They also confirmed that Garrett and a passenger in the car were both wearing seatbelts at the time of the accident.

Myles Garrett is the backbone of the Cleveland Browns. His intense defensive play drives the team and he’s continuously developed as a leader. He’s already tallied 3 sacks for the 2-1 Browns this year. However, the last thing on anyone’s mind is football right now.

The Browns want to do anything they can to help Garrett at this juncture. Reports up to this point have all stated that Garrett suffered minor injuries.

Frightening images from Myles Garrett car crash

According to WKYC both Myles Garrett and his passenger were wearing their seatbelts and impairment is NOT suspected. Both were taken to hospital for non-life threatening injuries. #Browns pic.twitter.com/OB9ryQ7k9L — Regulators Podcast  🏈🎙 (@RegulatorsPod) September 26, 2022

Images of the crash were released Monday afternoon. The pictures show Myles Garrett’s Porsche that flipped multiple times after going off the road.

It was later reported that there was rain falling at the Browns practice facility. As aforementioned, the cause of the accident has yet to be announced but weather could have played a role.

This is a developing story and we will continue to monitor updates as they are made available.