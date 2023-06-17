The Washington Mystics have gotten off to an inconsistent start to the 2023 WNBA season with a 5-4 record. They're on the verge though of securing their sixth win of the season against the Phoenix Mercury as they lead by double-digits in the fourth quarter. The Mystics came into the game with a clear injury report after Elene Delle Donne was removed after battling neck stiffness. But they might have a new addition following Friday's game. Mystics guard Brittney Sykes suffered a left eye injury and was ruled out for the remainder of the game as per the team's Twitter page.

Injury Update: Brittney Sykes will not return in tonight's game (left eye). — Washington Mystics (@WashMystics) June 17, 2023

Time will tell how serious Brittney Sykes eye injury is and a concrete update probably wont' come until Saturday or Sunday. The Mystics will likely release their injury report on Saturday since the team has a game against the Chicago Sky on Sunday. Sykes is an important part of the team and was one of the team's prized free agent signings.

Before leaving the game on Friday, Sykes had 16 points on 6-9 shooting from the field and 2-3 shooting from three-point range. She also had four rebounds, three assists and five steals in 19 minutes of play. Through the Mystics first nine games of the season, Sykes had been averaging 9.3 points per game, 4.9 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.8 steals with splits of 28.8 percent shooting from the field, 30.3 percent shooting from the three-point line and 93.3 percent shooting from the free-throw line.

Although Sykes shooting percentages are on low efficiency, her true value lies on the defensive end. She is one of the WNBA's best defensive players and a perennial All-Defensive team member.