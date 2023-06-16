The Washington Mystics have gotten off to an inconsistent start to the 2023 WNBA season with a record of 5-4. For a team with solid playoff aspirations, they've just been treading water so far. They're coming off their worst loss of the season, a blowout against the Indiana Fever, after having won back to back games against the Seattle Storm. They'll get a chance to get back in the win column on Friday against the Phoenix Mercury. They also got a dose of good news on Thursday with Elena Delle Donne no longer appearing on the Mystics injury report as per Kareem Copeland of The Washington Post.

Mystics injury report is all clear.

Delle Donne no longer listed with neck stiffness. Thibault said she seemed fine after the Indiana game. #WNBA — Kareem Copeland (@kareemcopeland) June 15, 2023

Elena Delle Donne first appeared on the Mystics injury report ahead of their Sunday game against the Storm. She sat out the game due to neck stiffness. She was considered day to day after that and ended up playing against the Fever on Tuesday after being upgraded to probable. She finished Tuesday's game with 17 points, six rebounds, one assist and three blocked shots. She shot 6-14 from the field and 4-4 from the free-throw line.

Through the Mystics first eight games, Delle Donne has been averaging 18.4 points per game, 6.9 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 1.3 blocked shots with splits of 48.2 percent shooting from the field, 42.3 percent shooting from the three-point line and 92.9 percent shooting from the free-throw line. A six-time WNBA All-Star, Delle Donne has been limited in recent seasons due to back issues. She played in 25 games last season but only three in the 2021 season. For the Mystics to turn things around, they'll need her at her best.