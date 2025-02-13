The Washington Mystics hit the reset button this offseason after a 14-26 campaign that saw them miss the playoffs for the second time in four years. Out are general manager Mike Thibault and head coach Eric Thibault, and in are Jamila Wideman and Sydney Johnson to fill those respective positions.

The Mystics introduced the latter two to the media on Wednesday, and Johnson described how they plan to reach the mountaintop, via Monumental Basketball's YouTube channel.

“We want this to be a home, where players can find themselves and really want to be here,” the former Chicago Sky assistant said. “I think in doing so, perennial success will follow.”

While that may sound like a cliche to some, Monumental Basketball President Michael Winger revealed the specific way they'll attract and keep players.

“We feel it is our job to maximize the quality of their lives during the 90 percent [of their lives that they're not on the court]… which will translate for them into on-court performance, which they can be very proud,” the former Los Angeles Clippers GM said.

While the details of how exactly the team will help the players off the court are still a work in progress, the intention is the first step. Teams are defined by their culture, and establishing a balanced one that emphasizes quality of life can only mean good things.

“And, by the way, when that 10 percent rolls around, we’re ready to roll,” Johnson continued. “Just establishing who we are as an organization and making sure that we live by that day in and day out, I think that’s absolutely critical in Year 1 and, frankly, every year.”

The new regime has big shoes to fill, as Mike Thibault is the winningest coach in WNBA history. The Belgian women's national team boss led Washington to eight playoff appearances from 2013-22, including two Finals berths and the '19 title before handing coaching duties to his son Eric. However, the Mystics cleaned house after the duo failed to produce a playoff win the last two seasons.

Part of that decision was due to a new regime within Monumental, the Mystics and Washington Wizards' parent company. Winger was hired in May 2023, so it was easy for him to move on from the Thibaults after a down year.

The first step towards returning the franchise to glory was hiring a qualified GM and head coach, and that's now done. Wideman played in the WNBA from 1997-04 and was the No. 3 overall pick in the league's inaugural draft. The Stanford alum was then hired as the NBA's Vice President of Player Development in 2018 and started the league's Mind Health program, its mental health initiative. She likely knows a thing or two about hoopers' work-life balance.

Meanwhile, Johnson brings over three decades of basketball experience of his own, as he played at Princeton from 1993-97 before playing in the NBA from '97-04. The 50-year-old then assisted at Georgetown before winning Ivy League Coach of the Year with Princeton in 2010 and '11. He then coached Fairfield, assisted at Air Force and with the Sky, and now is head coaching the Mystics.

The experience is there on both fronts, and Wideman's player development program especially bodes well for Washington's future. Now, they must map out their goals and how they'll execute them.

Mystics still deciding front-office philosophy

Winger, Johnson, and Wideman all admitted that they were still figuring out the plan of attack. Johnson wants to employ a fast-paced offense akin to the New York Liberty, but does Washington have the right players for that?

Wideman has mostly stood pat in free agency so far, so it's fair to assume that she's confident in the roster. The Mystics' only signing thus far is former Minnesota Lynx forward Taylor Soule on a training camp contract, via the team's social media.

Washington owns the No. 4 and 6 picks in the 2025 draft, so the new regime may focus on youth player development. Wideman, though, emphasized that everything is on the table for now.

“I’m not going to say I have a singular philosophy about how to build a roster,” the 49-year-old said. “What I do think is that we have to build an organization that can thrive in many different circumstances.”

An early test is the Elena Delle Donne situation. The two-time MVP sat out last season after the Mystics placed the core qualifying offer on her, but the previous regime elected to not do it again. She's an unrestricted free agent and hasn't yet decided on her future, but Johnson mentioned that they've communicated with her.

Convincing Delle Donne to finish her career in Washington would be a good way to win the fanbase over right away. The club legend played with the team from 2017-23 and became the first woman to join the 50-40-90 club (50% FG, 40% 3PT, 90% FT) in 2019, which was also her second MVP season. She battled through injury to lead the Mystics to their only championship, cementing herself in WNBA lore forever.

Delle Donne may be past her prime at 35 years old, but a return would be exciting nonetheless.

“Are we willing to move in ways that are bold and creative?” Wideman continued. “Yes. What that means and what that looks like next year is really hard to define in this moment.”

Overall, it's still too early to tell how this new regime will operate, but its actions from now through the start of training camp on April 27 will be telling.