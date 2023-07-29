The Washington Mystics have been hit hard by the injury bug this season. After looking like they could be a dangerous team this season, they've lost six of their last ten games and are 12-11 overall. They are currently playing without Elena Delle Donne, Ariel Atkins, Shakira Austin and Kristi Toliver. That's three starters and one key reserve. As they've fallen below ten available players, they are allowed to sign a player to a hardship contract. The player the Mystics have signed temporarily is former Princeton and Maryland star Abby Meyers. Abby Meyers was initially signed to a 7-day contract and after the first one expired, the Mystics signed her to a second 7-day contract as per Across The Timeline Twitter page.

Abby Meyers signed her first 7-day contract with the Mystics last week. The No. 11 overall pick in the 2023 WNBA Draft by the Dallas Wings, Meyers was cut before the start of the regular season. A first round pick and a college star, Meyers' situation highlighted just how hard it's become to make it in the WNBA.

Meyers has appeared in eight games so far for the Mystics playing a little less than four minutes per game. She's averaged 1.4 points per game and 0.5 rebounds with splits of 33.3 percent shooting from the field and 100 percent shooting from the free-throw line. She was initially signed by the Mystics to a hardship contract back in June and was later released.

Meyers played four years at Princeton and then transferred to Maryland as Ivy League colleges don't allow graduate students to play athletics.