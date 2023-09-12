MythForce brings the Sunday morning cartoon back to life in video game form. Here’s everything you need to know about this new action adventure roguelite video game, including the MythForce release date, gameplay, story, and other details.

MythForce Release Date: September 12, 2023

MythForce arrived on Early Access for PC on April 20, 2022, and had its full release on the date September 12, 2023, on PC through Steam and the Epic Games Store, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and the Nintendo Switch. It was developed and published by Beamdog.

Gameplay

MythForce brings players into a Sunday morning cartoon world in an immersive first-person perspective, allowing players to swing their legendary swords themselves and see with a clear view how their magic spells smite monsters as they delve into dungeons and crawl for treasure and avoid traps. The game features online multiplayer for 4-player runs, allowing players to form parties of Knights, Rogues, Mages, and Hunters: the MythForce.

The game plays like your typical four-player co-op first-person shooter where friends or strangers work together towards a common goal, mashing through enemies and taking on hordes for loot and glory, featuring a progression system with perks and artifacts to unlock that carries over between runs.

Story

You are part of the MythForce, a squad of courageous champions that stand between the land of Eldryth and the tyranny of the vampire lord, Daedalus. Delving into the dungeons of Daedalus and facing his malevolent minions, tricky traps, and devious schemes, players will be venturing forth on an adventure that only Sunday morning cartoons can give!