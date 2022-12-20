By Rexwell Villas · 2 min read

There is a reason for FIU football fans to crack a cold one with the boys. That’s because the school has just secured the 2023 commitment of tight end Rowdy Beers, a tight end out of Highlands Ranch in Colorado.

Beers announced his decision to take his talents to FIU football with a short post on Twitter.

All glory to God!!Committed!!! I would like to thank my parents and my coaches for the sacrifices they made and making me the player and person I am today. Paws up

Beers was a relatively unknown prospect but is now enjoying his 15 minutes, with his commitment to FIU football currently going viral, mostly because of his unique name.

The Florida International Panthers have just finished a disappointing season that saw them win only four games and lose eight. FIU football also went just 2-6 in conference play and lost all of its final four games of the 2022 college football season.

Beers is definitely ready to help FIU football turn things around in 2023. At 6-5 and with a 225-pound frame, Beers played positions on both ends of the field in high school, serving a role on the defensive line and as a tight end at Valor Christian High School. Across 14 games played for Valor Christian in his senior year, Beers managed to collect a total of 5.5 sacks to go with 7.5 tackles for loss. In addition to those numbers, Beers also posted four touchdowns on offense.

Before making up his mind to play for FIU football, Beers also got offers from Northern Colorado and Missouri Western State, per Peter Warren of On3.