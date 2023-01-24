Nanako Dojima is the Justice Social Link in Persona 4 Golden. The guide ahead has the Social Link dialogue answers, schedule, and more.

Beware for slight spoilers!

Nanako Dojima Social Link

The Nanako Social Link is automatically initiated on May 3rd. After her Social Link is maxed, she gives the protagonist a Family Picture which unlocks the fusion of Sraosha.

Nanako Dojima Availability

She is available at all evenings inside the Dojima Residence. However, there must be no ongoing story dungeons and Ryotaro Dojima shouldn’t be present to progress Nanako’s S. Link.

Nanako Dojima Dialogue Answers Guide

The points below assume you have a Persona of the Justice Arcana.

6/12 – Gardening

“Do you not like rain either, big bro?” I hate it. +2 Rain’s okay.



Rank 1

“U-Um…” Yeah, come with us. 0 Would you rather watch TV?



Rank 2

> Nanako is fidgeting. Go ahead and ask. +3 What’s wrong? +2

“Are you an only child?” That’s right. +3 Nope. 0

(if “Nope.” is chosen in previous choice): “Hmmm… Then do you have a little sister?” I don’t. +3 I have you. +3 I do. 0



Rank 3

“Dad’ll be disappointed.” I’ll go buy some. +3 Let’s go buy some together. +3 He’ll live. 0

> Nanako looks sad. It’s not Nanako’s fault. +3 (requires rank 3 Courage) I’m sorry. 0 Hear her out. 0 (requires rank 3 Expression)



Rank 4 (requires rank 3 Expression)

> Nanako is nodding her head cheerfully. Is there anything else? +3 Why all these questions? 0

“What happens to a person when they die?” They go to heaven. +3 They disappear. 0 I don’t know. +2

“Why do bad people do bad things?” I don’t know. +2 They have no choice. 0 Because they enjoy it. 0

“Are bad people more important to Dad than I am?” He’s protecting you. +2 That’s not true. 0 He’s protecting everyone. 0



Rank 5

“What do they mean by ‘real’?” A person you love a lot. +3 Always by your side. +3 Related to you by blood. 0

“Daddy doesn’t come home because I’m not his ‘real’ daughter?” Did he say that? +3 That’s not true. 0 You have me. +2

> What should you do? Talk with her +3 Listen to her talk +3 (requires rank 3 Understanding) Put her to bed 0



Rank 6 (requires rank 5 Expression)

> Nanako looks like she’s about to cry… Swear to it +2 Ask what happened 0

“He can’t come, huh?” He’ll come. +3 I’ll ask him with you. +3 I don’t know. 0



Rank 7

Dojima: “What’s gotten into her…?” Let’s go look for her. +2 The points here count towards the Hierophant S. Link. Let’s leave her alone. 0

Dojima: “She’ll listen to you…” That’s not true. 0 Why? 0 Okay. 0

“Big bro…” Let’s go home. +3 Why’d you come here? 0 Your dad’s worried. 0

“Is he going to throw me away, too…?” He hasn’t forgotten. 0 He won’t abandon you. 0 Don’t worry. 0



Rank 8

“What should I do…? The teacher will yell at me.” I’ll help you look for it. +3 Nothing you can do now. 0

“Why did Dad stop smiling…?” He’s lonely too. +3 Because you’re lonely. +3



Rank 9

“Big bro… I love my Dad.” I know. +3 He loves you, too. +3 What about me? 0

“…I feel sorry for him, losing someone he loves.” He still has you. +3 She’s not lost. +3 I feel sorry for you too. +3

> What should you do? Talk with her +3 Play with her +3 Put her to bed 0



Rank MAX