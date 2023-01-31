Naoki Konishi is the Hanged Man Social Link in Persona 4 Golden. The guide ahead has the Social Link dialogue answers, schedule, and more.

Beware for slight spoilers!

Naoki Konishi Social Link

The Naoki Social Link can be initiated starting June 8th after several interactions with him. The first interaction is automatic on June 7th, and then two more conversations with him are needed to begin it. This can be done when he is on the first floor of the Yasogami High School Classroom Building.

Rank 3 Understanding is required to start his Social Link.

The protagonist is given a Junes Receipt by Naoki after his S. Link is maxed. This unlocks the fusion of Attis.

Naoki Konishi Availability

Naoki is available on all non-rainy weekdays and can be found on the first floor of the Practice Building of Yasogami High School.

Naoki Konishi Dialogue Answers Guide

The points below assume you have a Persona of the Hanged Man Arcana.

Rank 1

> He expressed his gratitude… No, thank you. 0 Thanks for what…? 0 It was a big help. 0

“Um, I apologize for saying I hated you when I first met you.” I didn’t mind. 0 You’re usually more polite. 0 I was hurt. 0



Rank 2

“I usually eat here a lot because it’s so close to our place, but for some reason, I haven’t eaten here recently.” Too busy? +3 Tired of the food? +3 Because of the murder? +2

“I mean… What exactly is an ‘admirable life,’ anyway?” Contributing to society. +3 Making your parents happy. +3 I don’t know. +3 Leaving something behind. 0



Rank 3

> Naoki is laughing like he’s having a good time… Ask him to tell another story +3 Tell your own tale of failure +3 Tell an American joke +3

> Naoki is biting his lip… I’ll go tell them off. +3 You’re not saying anything? +3 Let the gossipers gossip. 0



Rank 4

> Naoki looks distressed… Talk back to the lady +3 (requires Rank 4 Courage) Flatter the lady +3 (requires Rank 4 Expression) Keep quiet 0

“I’m sorry… It’s a little awkward to be around me, huh?” It’s not your fault. +3 Let’s forget about it. 0



Rank 5

“……” That’s a good idea. +3 I don’t know about that… 0

“…I have to do it.” Good luck, Naoki. 0 You’ve got other choices. 0 You should think it over. 0



Rank 6

“……” That’s a good idea. +3 I don’t know about that… 0

“…I have to do it.” Good luck, Naoki. 0 You’ve got other choices. 0

You should think ia”They got all suspicious of me suddenly. I wasn’t expecting that at all.” I wouldn’t have, either. 0 Just forget about them. 0 Don’t worry them too much. 0

“Am I really that pitiable…?” You’re not the only one. +3 I know what they mean. +3 +2t over. 0 Yeah, you are. 0



Rank 7

“I wanted to apologize for that.” I don’t mind. +3 Last time? +3

“How do I get out from that…? What would be best for me, for Sis…? I just don’t know.” Take action. +3 Take your time. 0



Rank 8

“Ironic, isn’t it…?” They’re trying to be kind. 0 Charge ’em extra. 0

“Yosuke-san sure is nosy. Oh wait, so are you…” Don’t lump me in with him. +3 We can’t just ignore you. +3



Rank 9

“Because I wasn’t able to cry like the actors on TV, I thought that maybe I didn’t actually like Sis…” That’s not true. +3 People are different. +3 You’re just inept. +3

“She must’ve wanted to live more, huh?” Yeah, I’m sure of it. 0 I don’t know. 0 Live for her sake. 0

> Naoki is biting his lip… She can hear you. +3 Just let it all out, Naoki. +3 (requires Rank 5 Understanding) It was out of your hands. +2



Rank MAX