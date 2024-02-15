Naomi Campbell debuts her fascinating clothing line that has an interesting catch

Supermodel Naomi Campbell is making waves in the fashion world once again, but this time with a unique twist, NPR reports. Known for her dedication to hygiene, especially while traveling, Campbell's preflight wipe-down rituals have created viral moments. Now, she's channeling her germaphobe attitude into a new fashion line, Naomi x Boss.

The collaboration with Boss includes more than 40 items inspired by Campbell's meticulous travel priorities. One standout piece is a compression suit designed to prevent blood clots during flights, showcasing Campbell's commitment to both style and practicality. Other individual items can combine for an all-over compression effect, ensuring comfort and wellness while on the go.

While Naomi Campbell has been an ambassador for the Boss brand since 2022 and has starred in previous campaigns, this marks her first venture into designing a line under her own name. The move comes as Hugo Boss aims to boost sales of its womenswear division, and Campbell's unique approach to travel fashion is sure to attract attention.

The Naomi x Boss collection features designs with the modern traveler in mind, offering versatile and comfortable pieces that reflect Campbell's own lifestyle. Anti-crease features ensure that travelers can stay on the move without worrying about wrinkles, while antibacterial items such as leggings and cotton shirts provide added peace of mind.

Campbell herself expressed excitement about the collection, highlighting its versatility and comfort. “These are the kind of pieces that reflect my own lifestyle – always ready for the next adventure, but never compromising on style,” she said.

The collection will launch globally on February 15. With Naomi x Boss, travelers can now prioritize both style and wellness on their journeys, thanks to Campbell's innovative approach to travel fashion.