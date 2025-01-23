Naomi Osaka, known for her dominance on the tennis court and her poised demeanor off it, recently turned to basketball for a change of pace. Just weeks after announcing her breakup with rapper Cordae and exiting the Australian Open due to injury, Osaka appeared courtside at a Brooklyn Nets game, TMZ reports. The four-time Grand Slam champion shared a bright smile and flashed a peace sign, showing fans that she’s keeping her spirits high despite recent setbacks.

The 27-year-old tennis star has faced her share of challenges in 2025. After battling an abdominal injury that began in Beijing last October, she made a strong start to the season, even reaching the final of a tournament in New Zealand earlier this month. However, the injury worsened during her run at the Australian Open, forcing her to retire in the third round.

“I’ve dealt with this type of injury since my teenage years,” Osaka said, reflecting on the physical toll of her explosive serve. She remains determined to recover in time for key tournaments at Indian Wells and Miami in March.

Her third-round exit marked her best performance at a Grand Slam since 2022. This progress follows a two-year hiatus from consistent competition, during which she took mental-health breaks and welcomed her daughter, Shai, in July 2023.

Bouncing Back Off the Court

Osaka’s appearance at the Barclays Center shows she’s balancing her professional aspirations with moments of relaxation. The event brought together other celebrities like Keke Palmer, adding to the buzz of the evening. While the Nets struggled against the Phoenix Suns, Osaka seemed to enjoy the lively atmosphere.

On the personal front, Naomi Osaka announced her split from Cordae earlier this month, emphasizing their commitment to co-parenting their one-year-old daughter. “There’s no drama between us,” she reassured fans.

Osaka’s journey in 2025 has highlighted her resilience. Despite an early injury and the emotional weight of major life changes, she continues to show her competitive edge and dedication. Whether she’s reclaiming her spot at the top of women’s tennis or enjoying a courtside view, Osaka remains a force both on and off the court.