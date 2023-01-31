Naoto Shirogane is the Fortune Social Link in Persona 4 Golden. The guide ahead has the Social Link skills, dialogue options, and more.

Beware for slight spoilers!

Naoto Shirogane Social Link

The Naoto Social Link becomes available starting October 21st. This is initiated by helping Naoto talk to a man in the Central Shopping District area. She is a romanceable character.

When her Social Link is maxed, Naoto gives the protagonist a Detective Badge and allows the fusion of Norn.

Naoto Shirogane Availability

Naoto is available on the Days of Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Saturday, and Sunday, as long as it’s not raining. She can be found either on the first floor of Yasogami High, or at the Samegawa Flood Plain.

Naoto Shirogane Social Link Skills

Rank 1 – Assist Can now wake up a knocked-down ally during battle.

Rank 2 – Persona Skill learned: Invigorate 1 Restores 3 SP each turn in battle.

Rank 3 – Follow Up Can now perform a follow-up attack during battle.

Rank 4 – N/A

Rank 5 – Recover Can now cure severe ailments during battle.

Rank 6 – Persona Skill learned: Invigorate 2 Restores 5% of max SP each turn in battle.

Rank 7 – Endure Can now endure a mortal blow during battle.

Rank 8 – Persona Skill learned: Heat Riser Increases 1 ally’s Attack, Defense, and Hit/Evasion rates for 3 turns.

Rank 9 – Protect Can now take a mortal blow for you in battle.

Rank MAX – Second Awakening Transforms Persona. Persona Skill learned: Invigorate 3 Restores 7 SP each turn in battle.



Naoto Shirogane Dialogue Answers Guide

The points below assume you have a Persona of the Fortune Arcana.

Also note that in her Rank 5 interaction, there is a choice that will reverse her Social Link.

Rank 1

This will require Rank 5 Knowledge and Rank 5 Courage. Initiate the Social Link by speaking to the man in black in the northern area of the Central Shopping District.

“What sort of person gave this to you?” A man with black sunglasses. 0 A man who knew I knew you. 0 A suspicious man. 0

“The man is most likely still here in Inaba. I cannot drag you further into this.” I can’t back out now. 0 I gotta help. You’re a girl. 0 Let’s go home together. 0



Rank 2

“I’d chalk it up as a prank.” That’s no fun. +3 Really? 0 I’m still worried about you. 0

“……” What happened? 0 You don’t need to go home? 0 A thief in a sleuth’s house? 0

“I don’t know about those, but my belongings aren’t of any particular value, so…” You should be careful. +3 Remember that card…? +3 Who would want your stuff? 0



Rank 3

> Naoto is holding a sealed letter… A challenge for a duel? +3 That card business again…? +3 A love letter? 0

“How misleading… A sealed letter at a time like this…” You won’t read it? 0 What if it’s from a guy? 0 What’ll you do with it? 0



Rank 4

> Naoto is holding a card… That ‘card’ again? +3 Another love letter? 0 Is it a guy this time? 0

“I haven’t the time to waste on this…” That’s right. 0 Why so uncomfortable? 0 Running from a challenge? 0

“But… to ignore it only makes me angry!” Good luck. +3 Let’s catch him together. +3



Rank 5

*sigh* “What should I do…?” Burn it. +3 Soak it. 0 Eat it. 0

“‘Eating letters with a red face’…? This is…” A mailbox. +3 A riddle. 0 A goat. 0

“Grampa had this? Why did he keep it…?” Good, you got it back. +3 What was that? 0

“I, er… I think I’ll let this play out… And, umm, if

possible…” I guess I’ll help. +3 Let’s do it. +3 You’re on your own. [Reverses Social Link]

possible…”

Rank 6

“Why you, though…?” Because I looked reliable. +3 Because we looked ‘close’. +3 Because I looked useless. +3

“‘When the banks close, the fruit tree grows. By the large seven at the third is the spot I chose…'” The numbers are important. +3 7 and 3 o’clock, maybe…? 0 The phrasing is suspicious. 0

“……” I’m glad you’re a girl. [sets flag for Lovers route] Your gender doesn’t matter. +3 Nothing you can do.



Rank 7

“Perhaps the ‘minus’ part is important…” Subtract ’40’ and ‘4’? +3 Maybe it’s a math problem. 0 Check the other cards again? 0

“I feel that… I’m undergoing a change.” Don’t be afraid. +3 You’ll still be you. 0 People change. 0



Rank 8

“We may be able to catch him in the act.” You seem happy. +3 Don’t put yourself at risk. +3 I feel kinda sad. +3

> The man brandished a knife! Protect Naoto LOVERS Run with Naoto FRIENDSHIP Fight back

* “Why…!?” Because I love you. LOVERS Because we’re friends. FRIENDSHIP



Rank 9

“A place I’d be fond of…?” Somewhere high. +3 Somewhere bright. 0 Somewhere quiet. 0

“Next, what I ‘can’t stand’ to do. There are several possibilities, but…” Throwing things away? +3 Cooking. 0 Exercising. 0



Rank MAX (Friendship)

“What about you?” It was a cinch. 0 It was exciting. 0 I was about to give up. 0

“Now you’re my assistant!” Leave it to me! 0 I want a promotion. 0 You’re MY assistant.



Rank MAX (Lovers)