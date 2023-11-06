Ridley Scott has a blunt response to those who critique Napoleon for historical inaccuracies: 'Get a life.'

In a recent interview, Ridley Scott had a blunt response to those who critique the historical accuracy of Napoleon. Let's just say, he's got three words for you.

“Get a life.”

Speaking to The New Yorker for their latest profile, Dan Snow, a TV historian, was brought up. Back in July, Snow analyzed the Napoleon trailer and pointed out its historical inaccuracies.

In response, Scott simply said: “Get a life.”

At the age of 85, it's likely that Scott doesn't care anymore. His films are meant to be entertaining historical epics, and it's a genre he has succeeded at for years. Some of his directing credits include Gladiator, The Last Duel, and House of Gucci.

Outside of his historical epics, Scott has directed sci-fi classics including Alien, Blade Runner, and The Martian.

His latest film, Napoleon, reunites him with Gladiator star Joaquin Phoenix. The film chronicles the titular character's rise to power through the eyes of Empress Joséphine (Vanessa Kirby). A co-release from Apple and Sony, the film will receive a full theatrical release — much like Killers of the Flower Moon — before streaming on Apple TV+ at a later date.

Ridley Scott is not slowing down, either. He has directed 28 films including Napoleon and was in production on his twenty-ninth before the SAG-AFTRA strike caused a production stoppage. Scott was in production on the long-awaited sequel to Gladiator before the SAG-AFTRA strike. The film stars Paul Mescal, Denzel Washington, and Pedro Pascal. Returning from the original film are Connie Nielsen, Derek Jacobi, and Djimon Hounsou.

Napoleon will be released on November 22.