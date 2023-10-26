Napoli striker Victor Osimhen is at the center of growing tensions as fans eagerly clamor for his signature. The 24-year-old Nigerian international, who recently picked up a hamstring injury while on duty with his national team, is experiencing a strained relationship with the Serie A champions.

Osimhen played a pivotal role in securing Napoli's first title in 33 years last season and has enjoyed a hero's status akin to Diego Maradona. However, recent events have shadowed his future with the club.

Trouble began when the club's official TikTok account posted two controversial videos. The first video displayed Osimhen appealing for a penalty, accompanied by sped-up audio captioned ‘Gimme penalty please,' followed by a miss from the spot. A second video, deemed offensive and later removed, compared Osimhen to a ‘coconut,' considered a racial slur.

Victor Osimhen reacts angrily to a group of Napoli fans, who ask him for autographs and get in the way of his car. 🇳🇬😡pic.twitter.com/aZXDYrtjWy — Football Tweet ⚽ (@Football__Tweet) October 24, 2023

Despite Napoli's subsequent statement asserting their innocence, the relationship between the forward and the club appears to have suffered a significant blow. The recent episode, in which Osimhen was captured expressing his frustration towards fans blocking his path as he left training, has raised further questions about his future with the team.

While the 24-year-old still garners passionate support in Naples, his heated reaction has cast doubts on his continuity with Rudy Garcia's side. Reports suggest that European giants, including Liverpool, Arsenal, and Chelsea, are closely monitoring the situation, ready to seize an opportunity if Osimhen's tenure at Napoli takes an unexpected turn. The future of this dynamic striker remains uncertain, leaving football enthusiasts eagerly awaiting the next chapter in this gripping football saga.