Victor Osimhen's future is close to being sorted. The Napoli striker has been linked with a move to Manchester United, Chelsea, and Liverpool this transfer window. However, there will be updates regarding his future soon.

According to the reports from Sky Italy, Osimhen will sign a new deal with Napoli after positive discussions between the club's hierarchy and his representatives. There is an expected second meeting between both parties, where there will be a discussion about Osimhen's release clause. Owner Aurelio de Laurentiis was keen to bring the release clause as high as £170m. However, Osimhen's representatives agree that the final figure will be close to £130m.

Osimhen's current contract with Napoli expires in 2025. After the final discussions regarding the player's salary and release clause, it is expected that last season's Serie A top scorer will commit to Naples for at least one more season. The Nigerian was an influential figure in the Scuddeto-winning side of Napoli last season. It was Napoli's first Serie A title in 33 years. Osimhen scored 26 goals and provided four assists in the 2022/23 season.

Azzurri have already seen the departure of Kim Min-jae to Bayern Munich. Hence, they don't want to lose another key member of their squad. With Chelsea signing Nicolas Jackson, Manchester United remained the only side with a chance to sign Osimhen this summer. However, the lack of funds in the transfer market meant that the Red Devils have prioritized Rasmus Hojlund in this window.

With Osimhen's future sorted, Napoli fans can wait for the official announcement of his contract renewal. Retaining the Nigerian's services will be a huge boost for their Scuddeto defense and Champions League hopes.