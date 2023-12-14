Napoli gears up to secure Victor Osimhen's future with a potential record-breaking contract extension featuring a colossal release clause.

Napoli's imminent contract renewal negotiations with Victor Osimhen carry substantial weight, hinting at a potential seismic shift in the football transfer landscape. Sky Sports Italy suggest a new agreement on the horizon, signaling a prolonged stay for the prolific striker at the Serie A outfit. This anticipated deal extension, set to stretch until 2026, is expected to incorporate a release clause of considerable value, speculated to hover around a staggering €130 million (£112m/$141m), outlining Napoli's firm stance in retaining their prized asset.

Osimhen's remarkable form in Serie A this season, marked by six goals in 11 appearances, underscores his pivotal role at Napoli and elevates his market value. The anticipated contract extension, potentially embedding a release clause reflective of his burgeoning stature, serves as a testament to the club's ambition and desire to secure their striker's future amidst external interest.

Chelsea's reported interest in Osimhen has added a layer of intrigue to this narrative. Speculation had hinted at a possible January move by the English club for the Nigerian forward, given their history of significant winter window investments. However, Napoli's swift maneuver to solidify Osimhen's commitment to the club through a potentially hefty release clause signifies a significant obstacle for Chelsea's aspirations, pointing towards a potential setback in their pursuit of the talented striker.

Osimhen's journey at Napoli, beginning in 2020 with a record-breaking transfer fee, has showcased his prowess as a goal scorer and established him as a vital asset for the Italian side. The prospect of a lucrative contract extension and a colossal release clause not only cements Napoli's confidence in retaining their prized talent but also underscores Osimhen's growing stature in the football world.

As discussions continue and negotiations unfold, Napoli's strategic move to fortify their stance through an extended contract featuring a substantial release clause portrays a definitive message of intent in safeguarding their future prospects while signaling a potential roadblock for Chelsea's transfer ambitions in securing the services of Victor Osimhen.