Liverpool and Chelsea closely monitor the contractual standoff between Napoli's prolific striker, Victor Osimhen, and club president Aurelio De Laurentiis. Negotiations for a new deal appear to have hit an impasse, casting a cloud of uncertainty over Osimhen's future in Naples.

Osimhen's current contract with Napoli is set to expire in 2025, but the Nigerian sensation's impressive performances have garnered significant interest from top European clubs. His pivotal role in Napoli's triumphant Serie A campaign last season, where he scored 26 goals in 32 appearances, has only heightened his market value.

Liverpool has shown keen interest in Osimhen, deploying scouts to observe his performance during the recent international break closely. Chelsea, on the other hand, has been eyeing the striker since the previous summer, indicating their long-term interest in securing his services.

The key hurdle in Osimhen's contract negotiations centers around the terms of the agreement. According to the reports from Mirror, a substantial gap exists between the player's demands and what De Laurentiis is willing to offer. Osimhen is aiming to double his annual wages from €4.5 million (£3.9 million) to €9 million (£7.8 million). Additionally, including a release clause has become a point of contention, with De Laurentiis favoring a significant figure of €200 million (£174 million), while Osimhen prefers a more flexible arrangement.

This ongoing contract dispute has put Liverpool and Chelsea on high alert, with both clubs reportedly making direct inquiries and expressing their interest in the talented striker. However, Napoli's sporting director, Mauro Meluso, has made it clear that the club has no intentions of parting ways with their star players during the January transfer window, potentially postponing any transfer until the end of the season.

De Laurentiis has addressed the issue, acknowledging the uncertainty surrounding Osimhen's future. “I have never not been calm when it comes to Osimhen, but it takes two to tango,” he stated. “If his mood has changed, then there's not much I can do about that. We have a good rapport with him, and the contract runs until 2025, so there is time.”

As the tug-of-war between Osimhen and Napoli's management continues, it remains to be seen whether Liverpool or Chelsea will succeed in securing the services of the coveted Nigerian forward. In the meantime, football fans worldwide eagerly await the resolution of this intriguing transfer saga involving Napoli's goal-scoring sensation, Victor Osimhen.