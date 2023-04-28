The Monster Mile is home to this week’s NASCAR Cup Series race. It’s time to continue our NASCAR odds series with a Würth 400 prediction, pick, and how to watch.

Last week it was Kyle Busch who took the checkered flag, but for this one, Kyle Larson will start as the favorite. The racers will have to navigate Dover Motor Speedway this week. With large banked turns and narrow straightaways, it is a challenging track to navigate. It is also one that has been dominated by two teams. Of the last 17 winners, 16 of them have come out of a Hendrick or Gibbs garage. The only one that one this race and not from those two garages was Kevin Harvick. If the trend continues, it narrows down the options for this pick dramatically.

Here are the NASCAR Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NASCAR Odds: Würth 400 Odds

Kyle Larson- +490

Wiliam Byron +750

Chase Elliott +750

Kevin Harvick +900

Denny Hamlin +900

Christopher Bell +950

Martin Turex Jr. +1200

Ross Chastain +1300

Kyle Busch +1600

Tyler Reddick +1700

Joey Logano +2500

Ryan Blaney +2800

Chris Buescher +3500

Brad Kaselowski +3500

Bubba Wallace +4000

Ty Gibbs +5500

How to Watch Würth 400

TV: FS1

Stream: Fox Sports App

Time: 1:00 PM ET/ 10:00 AM PT

Favorites To Win Würth 400

Kyle Larson is the favorite to win this race, and there is a major reason why. In his races at Dover, his average finish is 5.1. He has finished in the top ten in six of his eight races here and won here in the fall of 2019. Last year he finished sixth in the race, and in 2021 he finished second. He has a great record here, and while he did just struggle at Talladega, that was to be expected. Larson has two wins on the season already and is sitting fourth in points. He is also a Hendrick driver, which bodes well for him in this race, and the Hendrick drivers have dominated in recent years.

While Larson is the favorite, William Byron sits right behind him. He has been solid on the shorter track races this year. He won on the one-mile race track in Phoenix already this year, and it was his second win of the season. Byron started the year with a top ten finish, but after his fifth-place finish at Circuit of The American, coolede off a little. After three rougher races, he finished seventh last week. Byron has finished fourth in two of his last three attempts at this track and will be looking to improve on that.

Chase Elliott sits third in odds and is another Hendrick driver. He won a race here last year and has finished in the top five in five of his last seven races here. He does only have two top-ten finishes this year, with one being a top-five. This has not been the best season for him, as he missed time after breaking his leg in a snowboarding incident. He did lead laps last week in the Geico 500 and raced well. This with his history at Dover is a reason to back him. This is one of the most physically demanding tracks though, and with him coming off that injury, it would seem more difficult to back him.

Kevin Harvick has seen his odds to win the race rise throughout the week. He has led laps in three races this year and right now sits in third in points on the season. He has finished inside the top ten five times this year, with three top fives, but had yet to win a race. Harvick has a great record on this track. He is the only non-Gibbs or Hendrick racer to win here in the last 17 races, and he has done it twice. In the last eight races at Dover, Harvick has finished inside the top ten in all of them. He has looked great so far in 2023, and there is a lot of momentum for him going in this race, regardless of the fact he is yet to win.

One more favorite to watch is Christopher Bell sitting at +950. He is currently in first place in points on the season. In ten races, he has finished in the top five in half of them, and in the top ten seven times. He also had a win on the year on the dirt track. He had one of his worst races of the year at Martinsville but bounced back to finish eighth last week. Bell does not have the track record at Dover of the others, but with how he has been running this year, he is hard to ignore.

Sleepers To Win Würth 400

Martin Turex Jr. has to be looked at if going for a sleeper pick. While Turex Jr. does not have a win on the year, and only one top-five finish, he is seventh in points on the season and has a great record at Dover. Turex Jr. won the spring race here in 2019 and then was a runner-up three straight times. Last year it was a 12th-place finish for Turex Jr. at this race. He was actually in fourth and about to pass Ross Chastain, but contact drove him and sent him spinning. Consequently, he finished 12th, but it was still a great showing.

For the deep sleeper, look no further than the 20-year-old Ty Gibbs. Gibbs does not have a win this year, and he has not even finished in the top five yet. He does have four top tens though. He is so far down the odds board because of a lack of experience at the top level, but in the Xfinity series, he has two starts on this rack and finished inside the top five on both of them. Last year, he led 103 laps in the race before finishing third. It is very long odds for Gibbs but could be worth the play.

Würth 400 Prediction & Pick

Larson is the favorite here, but there are plenty of good choices. Hamlin coming off that injury is scary, and this is a hard track to win with any physical ailments. Turex Jr. is not the same racer he has been in years past, and while an interesting sleeper pick, is a pass. Gibbs is sitting at +175 for a top ten, which could be the best play for him. The play here is Kevin Harvick. He has the best record on this track, and if there is rain in the forecast, that may only help him. He is having a solid year and will get the win in this one.

Würth 400 Prediction & Pick: Kevin Harvick (+900)