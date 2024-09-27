ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The NASCAR Cup Series heads to the tri-oval of Kansas Speedway for the Hollywood Casino 400 presented by ESPNBet It is time to continue our NASCAR odds series with a NASCAR Cup Series Odds Series at Kansas, Hollywood Casino 400 prediction and pick.

This is the first race of the round of 12 in the playoffs. The Kansas Track is a 1.5-mile, intermediate tri-oval track most similar to the track in Las Vegas. Kyle Larson has moved to the top spot in the playoff standings with a win last week. Currently, Christopher Bell and Tyler Reddick round out the top three. Austin Cindric, Daniel Suarez, Alex Bowman, and Chase Briscoe are currently in elimination spots.

Kyle Larson: +400

Denny Hamlin: +500

Tyler Reddick: +850

Chase Elliott: +1300

William Byron: +1300

Christopher Bell: +1300

Martin Truex Jr.: +1400

Ryan Blaney: +1500

Ty Gibbs: +2000

Chris Buescher: +2000

Bubba Wallace: +2400

Brad Keselowski: +2500

Kyle Busch: +2500

Joey Logano: +2800

Ross Chastain: +3000

Alex Bowman: +3200

Chase Briscoe: +4500

How to Watch Cup Series at Kansas

TV: USA Network

Time: 3:00 PM ET/ 12:00 PM PT

Favorites To Win Cup Series at Kansas

Kyle Larson comes in as the favorite to win this race. He is coming off a win last week. He has been great at this track as of late. Last time out, he started fourth, would lead 63 laps, and finish first. It was his second win in the last six races here. Further, Larson has been in the top five in five of the last six races here, while finishing eighth in the other race. He has also led laps in seven of the last eight races at Kansas.

Denny Hamlin has also been solid at Kansas. In his last six races, he has been in the top five in each race. He led 71 laps in the spring race, finished first after the first stage, and would finish the race in fifth. Hamlin won the spring race in 2023, while he also won the fall race of 2019 and the spring race of 2020. Hamlin has led laps in the last three races, and seven of the last ten races.

Tyler Reddick rounds out the favorites for this race, but he has been up and down at this track. He started 15th, and led seven laps, but would finish 20th in the spring race here. Still, he was great last year. In the spring race of 2023, he would lead 23 laps and finish ninth. In the fall race, Reddick led two laps, but one was the final one as he took the win. Still, he finished outside the top 20 in four of the previous five races before that ninth-placed finish.

Sleepers To Win Cup Series at Kansas

Chase Elliott has been solid in recent races here. Elliott started ninth in the spring race and would end up finishing third. It was his third straight top-ten at this track. In the fall race last year, he led 47 laps before finishing sixth. Elliott has led laps in four of the last six races here. Further, he has been inside the top ten in nine of the last 12 races, including a win here in the fall of 2018.

William Byron has struggled in the last two races here. In the spring race, he started 36th and would finish 23rd. He was also 15th in the fall race last year. Still, he has had some solid performances here. He was third in the spring race in 2023 after leading ten laps. In the seven races from 2020 through the spring of 2023 race, Byrons has been inside the top ten in all but one race and led laps in all but one race.

Alex Bowman has been solid on this track. In the spring race, he started 18th and would finish seventh. Further, he finished tenth here in the fall of 2023 and was fourth in the fall of 2022 after leading 107 laps. Bowmans has been inside the top ten in six of the last eight races here, plus has a runner-up finish in 2019.

Cup Series at Kansas Prediction & Pick

With the next two races being at Talladega and the Charlotte Roval, drivers looking to stay alive in the chase need to take advantage of a more predictable track, and for many of them, a better-suited track in Kansas. Kyle Larson and Denny Hamlin both have winners on this track, as does Tyler Reddick. Still, Reddick showed in the spring race, that the favorite does not always fare well here.

Cup Series at Kansas Prediction & Pick: Larson Winner (+400), Hamlin Top 3 (+140), Bowman Top 10 (+120)