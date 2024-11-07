ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It is the final race of the NASCAR season as they head to Phoenix for the Championship Race. It is time to continue our NASCAR Cup Series odds series with the Championship Race at Phoenix prediction and pick.

NASCAR is down to their final four drivers in the race for the championship cup. Joey Logano made it to this stage with a win at Las Vegas. Tyler Reddick joins them after a win at Homestead, while Ryan Blaney clinched his spot with a win last weekend. Initially, Christopher Bell was expected to move on, and ahead in points after the race last week. He was docked points due to an unsafe pass during the last lap of the race, leading to William Byron making the final four.

The Phoenix track is a one-mile, low-banking tri-oval. This is a short flat track, similar to Richmond and New Hampshire. In the spring race, Christopher Bell won. The winner of the championship is the best finisher in this race.

Here are the NASCAR Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NASCAR Championship Odds: Cup Series at Phoenix Odds

Ryan Blaney: +400

William Byron: +600

Christopher Bell: +600

Joey Logano: +750

Tyler Reddick: +950

Kyle Larson: +1100

Denny Hamlin: +1400

Chase Elliott: +1900

Martin Truex Jr.: +2000

Ross Chastain: +2100

Ty Gibbs: +3100

Chase Briscoe: +3400

Brad Keselowski: +4400

Chris Buescher: +5000

Kyle Busch: +5000

Bubba Wallace: +5500

Alex Bowman: +6500

Josh Berry: +7000

Daniel Suarez: +7000

Austin Cindric: +10000

How to Watch Cup Series at Phoenix

TV: 3:00 PM ET/ 12:00 PM PT

Time: NBC

*Watch Nascar LIVE with fuboTV (Free Trial)*

Favorites To Win Cup Series at Phoenix

The favorites to win this race are the four drivers left alive for the chase for the cup. Ryan Blaney has been dominant at this track as of late. In the spring race, he had his worst finish since the Spring of 2021. Last time out, Blaney finished fifth. He had been the runner-up in each of the last three races before the spring race. Meanwhile, he has finished inside the top six in nine of the 11 last races at this track. He was also top ten in 10 of the last 11 races.

William Bryon sits second in odds. He finished the spring race in 18th but was in the top six in both stages. Further, he has finished in the top ten at this track in six of 12 races, and been solid as of late. Last fall he won the first stage of the race, led 95 laps, and finished fourth. He led 64 laps in the spring and finished first. Byron was in a position to potentially win in the spring race of 2022 as well. He was first after the first stage but was caught up in a crash and would finish 18th.

Christopher Bell is coming off a victory at this track. In the spring race, he started 13th and would lead 50 laps, finish first after the first stage, and would win the race. It was a nice rebound from a bad finish last fall, finishing 36th due to an accident. Bell has been hit and miss at this track. In nine races, Bell has finished outside the top ten three times and has just one top-five finish, the victory in the spring.

Joey Logano sits fourth in odds to win this race. Last time out, Logano finished 34th in the spring after being involved in an accident. After finishing in the top three for three straight races, Logano has struggled some since the fall of 2021. He finished outside the top ten in four of six races, with an eighth-place finish and a win.

Finally, Tyler Reddick is fifth in odds. Reddick has struggled here. In his last two fall races, he has been outside the top 20. Further, he has been in the top ten just three times. He was tenth in the spring while finishing third in the spring of 2022 and 2023.

Sleepers To Win Cup Series at Phoenix

While the winner of this race is normally a person in the race for the chase, it is not always that way. This leaves room for a person lower down on the odds board to take the win. Ross Chastain won the fall race last year, even though he was not in the final four. Chastain was also sixth in the spring, which was the fourth time in five races he has been sixth or better. That includes a runner-up finish in the fall of 2022.

Cup Series at Phoenix Prediction & Pick

The best bets in odds in this NASCAR Cup Series Championship race at Phoenix normally sit with a person still in the chase. Still, Ross Chastain proved that not every top finisher is in the chase just last year. The best plays are on the favorites, but someone like Chastain could crash the party.

Cup Series at Phoenix Prediction & Pick: Byron Top 3 (+140), Chastain Top 5 (+260)