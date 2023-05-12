The NASCAR Cup series heads to the Darlington Raceway, as they have their last race before All-star weekend. It is time to continue our NASCAR odds series with a Goodyear 400 prediction, pick, and how-to watch.

Last week at the AdventHealth 400 it was Denny Hamlin getting the win, followed closely by Kyle Larson and William Byron. The biggest news may have come from Ross Chastain though. Chastain did get 5th place, but it could have been better. He had some contact and got tight on a few turns early in the race. Then he came to blows with Noah Gragson. Chastain may have gotten fifth in the race, but it seems like he won the fight.

Now attention turns to Darlington. The track that is “Too Tough to Tame,” has a coarse racing surface, an odd egg shape with differing embankments, and racing lines that pull drivers dangerously close to the retaining walls. It is a fast and unforgiving track, with most drivers hitting the wall and leaving a mark even if it does not cause car damage. This is known as the “Darlington stripe” as racers brush up against the wall.

Here are the NASCAR Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NASCAR Odds: Goodyear 400 Odds

Kyle Larson +500

Denny Hamily +600

Martin Turex Jr. +700

William Byron +850

Tyler Reddick +850

Kyle Busch +1000

Ross Chastain +1100

Chase Elliott +1200

Joey Logano +1200

Christopher Bell +1200

Kevin Harvick +1300

Ryan Blaney +2500

Daniel Suarez +3500

Brad Kaselowski +3500

Bubba Wallace +4000

Erik Jones +5500

Ty Gibbs +6500

How to Watch Goodyear 400

TV: FS1

Stream: FoxSports APP

Time: 3:00 PM ET/ 12:00 PM PT

Favorites To Win Goodyear 400

Well, this should not be a surprise. Kyle Larson is once again the favorite to win this race. Larson was passed towards the end of the race last week and ended up getting second place. He has a solid track record here. He has led 683 laps on this track since 2016 and has three second-place finishes, two third, and a fourth place here. Last year, it did not go well. He had a 36th-place finish and 12th place, but that seems like an anomaly for him. Larson works well in these tight confines, and the biggest thing for him will be running a clean race. He has not had an issue with that before here, but you never know when trouble is lurking at this track.

Behind him at odds is Denny Hamlin, and for good reason. He just won his last race and looked good in the process. In the last four weeks, he has finished in the top five three times. He also has a great record on this track. Hamlin has started 21 races here and won four of them. While winning four, he has been the runner here four times, including his last race. He has been inside the top five seven times, and 16 times he has been in the top ten. It is hard to bet against those results. Still, for all of his winning, he has only won back-to-back twice in his career.

Martin Turex Jr. sits third on the list. Two years ago on Mother’s Day, he led 248 laps and dominated the field. Then in the fall race, he finished fourth. His last two times on this track have not been great though. He had a top-five car speed-wise, but he crashed while being near the front of the pack in both of them and not finishing the race. Turex Jr. started the year slow. He was in the top eight just once in the first seven weeks. He has been there in four of the last five now, including eighth place last week.

Just a little further down the odds board is Ross Chastain. While Chastain finished fifth last week, it was the fight that got most of the attention. He has been racing well and is currently leading the series in points. While he has been solid this year, there is one major issue for Chastain on this track could be his driving style. He is a very aggressive driver, and on a track like this, it could lead to crashes. It could also be to his advantage. If he can be aggressive and run a clean race, he should be toward the top of the standings.

Sleepers To Win Goodyear 400

Last year Christopher Bell came in sixth place in this race. In the fall race, he finished fifth, and he had some of the fastest laps on the track in those two races. Last week, it was a DNF for Bell, and he will look to rebound from that. With Bell sitting at +1200, he is a slight bit of a longshot to win, but this year he is averaging finishing 12.58. That is primarily due to his three DNFs on the year, as he has finished in the Top ten in eight of the other nine races. He is currently second in points, and his record has shown, if he does not crash out, he will be in contention.

If it is a high-risk high reward pick that you are looking for, look at Erik Jones. Coming in at +5500 he is 19th on the odds board this week. He has only led 17 laps all year long, and just two top-ten finishes. In his career in the Cup Series, Jones has won just three times. So why even look at him? His record in the Cup Series at Darlington is amazing. He has raced on this track then times and failed to be in the top ten only three of them. Jones has two wins here, including one last year. He also has a fourth, two-fifth, and an eighth-place finish at this track. It is a deep dive down the odds board, but if you are looking for a shocker, here it is.

Goodyear 400 Prediction & Pick

If the Erik Jones pick is enticing, but you want some more insurance on it, he is right now +200 for the top ten, or +1400 for the top three. It is hard to imagine with how he has raced this year that he gets the win, but his record shows it is possible. Bell has not been driving great recently. With last week’s crash, it seems like his confidence is a little shaken. Crashing is going to be an issue here. Who does Ross Chastain take out? If he is in constant contact, he will not win. This week, it will be the favorite to take down the checkered flag. Go with Kyle Larson in this one.

Goodyear 400 Prediction & Pick: Kyle Larson +500