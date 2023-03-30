A Communications Arts graduate from the University of Santo Tomas in the Philippines, Rex claims to have JR Smith's conscience with his shot selection. He has won a basketball, a baseball, and a football championship in fantasy all within a year.

NASCAR has dropped the hammer on Daniel Suarez, fining the Trackhouse Racing driver $50,000 for his conduct during last Sunday’s 2023 EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix race at Circuit of The Americas.

Daniel Suarez, however, seems to take that fine in stride. He even tweeted a hilarious meme as a reaction to the financial punishment.

Daniel Suarez looked poised for a top-five finish at the EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix but got bumped by Alex Bowman after Bowman was hit by Suarez’s Trackhouse Racing teammate Ross Chastain. That incident caused Suarez to clip the car of Martin Truex Jr. That resulted in Truex’s car becoming an obstacle for Suarez, who couldn’t do much right away to prevent the other cars from zooming past him. The race concluded with Daniel Suarez finishing just 27th.

As the cars were making their way to the pit road following the cooldown lap, Daniel Suarez hit Bowman’s car before running into Chastain’s vehicle, likely out of sheer frustration. Unfortunately for Suarez, that behavior warranted a fine, as contact with another car on the pit road is a violation of NASCAR’s rules.

Tyler Reddick ended up winning the race, while Kyle Busch finished second. Bowman took third place and Chastain fourth.

As for Daniel Suarez, he could have added to his three top 10s in seven starts this season. His best finish to date was fourth at the 2023 Pala Casino 400 at Auto Club Speedway last February. He can bounce back this coming Sunday at the 2023 Toyota Owners 400 at Richmond Raceway, where he has a career average finish of 15.5.