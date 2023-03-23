Angelo Guinhawa is a basketball and soccer/football editor/writer. He uses his background in digital marketing to make sure you get to read his work. He has previously worked for FOX Sports PH and a number of reputable sports media outlets. If he's not writing or watching sports, he's likely scouring online for his next NBA card purchase.

NASCAR Xfinity Series driver Josh Williams has been suspended for one race following his parking controversy during the Raptor 250 event at the Atlanta Motor Speedway last Saturday. Now, the 29-year-old has broken his silence about his suspension and the controversy he found himself in.

In a statement on Wednesday, Williams highlighted that he doesn’t regret his decision that led to his punishment. However, he pointed out that he respects NASCAR’s decision and that he’ll be back soon.

“Thank you to all of the fans for sticking by my side and showing love. I stand behind what I did and I don’t regret any decision I made. I stand behind NASCAR for these decisions and will continue and always continue to support them. I am not going anywhere any time soon! I hope the loyal fans of NASCAR continue to fill the infields and grandstands,” Williams shared.

For those who missed it, Josh Williams was slapped with the suspension after he parked his no. 92 Chevrolet Camaro at the start-finish line during the race due to a safety issue. There were debris falling off his car following a three-car crash, and so he was ordered to take his vehicle to the team garage.

Out of frustration and confusion about NASCAR’s orders, he opted to leave his car, got out and walked to the garage by himself. He even waved to the fans as he was walking to the pit road.

Josh Williams was parked by NASCAR for “extending the caution” with his debris and decided to stop on the start finish line and walk back to pit road. #NASCAR pic.twitter.com/YPG01Sx2C9 — Noah Lewis (@Noah_Lewis1) March 18, 2023

After the rather shocking parking issue, Williams explained that he made the move because he was frustrated and couldn’t believe that a “piece of Bear Bond” could put them out of the race. It might not be a big issue for some, but he noted that it’s important for a “small team” like his.

“We work really hard. We’ve got to make our sponsors happy, right? It doesn’t do any good sitting in the garage. It is what it is. We’ll learn from it and move on,” Williams said last Saturday, per NBC Sports.

With his suspension, Williams is set to miss the NASCAR Xfinity Series 250 race at the Circuit of the Americas in Texas on Saturday.