Inter Miami superstar Lionel Messi is arguably the greatest player of all time and has earned the respect of everyone across the globe. However, he is also the reason behind many heartbreaks. Real Madrid fans would know how tough it is to handle the great Argentine. However, some fans have taken it to the heart. Nashville fans are one of them, who still can't get the Leagues Cup final loss against Inter Miami out of the back of their minds.

As Messi was on the scoresheet in the final and is the most popular in the Inter Miami team, Nashville fans decided to take on the Argentine by singing chants against him. The fans chanted, “Messi sucks, hey! Messi sucks!” repeatedly.

“Messi sucks” chants after Nashville tied the game 👀 pic.twitter.com/WzojVgvmMz — MyBookie – Bet With The Best (@MyBookie) August 20, 2023

Messi fans were quick to clash with the Nashville supporters on social media, urging them to show some respect to their man. One said, “Petition to ban football in the US.”. Another one said, “This is just going too far. Nobody should ever get this level of abuse. I don’t know how Messi will cope in such a hostile environment.”

Messi has won nine out of ten matches in an Inter Miami shirt, including the Leagues Cup final win over Nashville. It was his first trophy in the United States, and he could make it two by winning the US Open Cup. Considering how great Messi's start has been, people refuse to believe it and claim that the matches are fixed for Messi.

Inter Miami co-owner David Beckham replied to those rumors, saying, “Every time Leo [Messi] scores one of these goals, every time Busi [Sergio Busquets] makes one of these passes, every time Jordi [Alba] makes one of these runs, people say ‘Is it a fix?’”