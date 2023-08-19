The Boys in Gold take on the Herons in the Leagues Cup final! Catch our Leagues Cup series with this Nashville-Inter Miami odds, prediction, pick, and how to watch.

Nashville SC is currently in impressive form, having advanced to the final of the Leagues Cup with a 2-0 victory over Liga MX club Monterrey in the semifinals. The MLS club has been prolific in front of goal, scoring 17 goals in six games in the competition.

Inter Miami has emerged as one of the top teams in the United States since the arrival of Lionel Messi. The team has been on a scoring spree lately and boasts an exceptional squad. They will need to perform at their best in what is undoubtedly their most crucial game of the season.

Here are the Nashville SC-Inter Miami soccer odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLS Odds: Nashville SC-Inter Miami Odds

Nashville SC: +230

Inter Miami CF: -105

Draw: +270

Over 2.5 Goals: -190

Under 2.5 Goals: +134

How to Watch Nashville SC vs. Inter Miami

TV: TUDN USA, Univision, ViX

Stream: MLS Season Pass on Apple TV, fuboTV, DirecTV Stream, TUDN.com, TUDN App, Univision NOW

Time: 9 PM ET/ 6 PM PT

Why Nashville SC Can Beat Inter Miami

Nashville SC has been a standout team in the MLS Eastern Conference, currently sitting in fourth place in the standings. They have been in impressive form over the past year and are now standing in the way of David Beckham's Inter Miami, who are looking to win their first piece of silverware since joining the MLS in 2020.

In the Leagues Cup, Nashville SC has had a mixed bag of results, beating Colorado 2-1 and losing 4-3 to Toluca but still managing to advance to the knockout stage. They then went on to beat FC Cincinnati and Club America in penalty shootouts before obliterating Minnesota 5-0 in the quarterfinals. In the semifinals, they confidently dispatched Monterrey. However, they will need to raise their game to another level if they hope to overcome the Messi-led Inter Miami in the final.

Nashville SC has a solid scoring threat in Hany Mukhtar, who has been a key contributor to the team since joining in 2020. The former Benfica playmaker has scored 13 goals and created seven more in 24 MLS games this season. In the Leagues Cup, he has contributed to seven goals, including two goals and five assists. Another player to watch out for is Sam Surridge, who has scored three goals in the last three games.

Nashville SC has been defensively solid this season, allowing the fewest goals (22) in the MLS. They have only conceded three goals in their last four Leagues Cup matches. The team also has the advantage of playing at home, where they have only lost two out of 12 MLS matches this season. They have a +13 goal differential in MLS home matches, including a win over Inter Miami at home in May. While their defense has been impressive, they will face a tough challenge against Inter Miami's formidable offense.

Why Inter Miami Can Beat Nashville SC

Inter Miami may currently find themselves at the bottom of the MLS table, but they have found their stride in the Leagues Cup. With the addition of Lionel Messi to their squad, the Herons have been in sensational form and are determined to secure their first trophy this year.

Inter Miami has remained undefeated in the tournament, starting with a 2-1 victory over Cruz Azul and a resounding 4-0 win against Atlanta United in the group stage. They continued their strong performance by defeating Orlando City 3-1 in the Round of 32 and staging a remarkable comeback from a 4-2 deficit against FC Dallas, eventually winning 5-3 in penalty kicks. In the quarterfinals, they secured a convincing 4-0 victory over Charlotte. Their emphatic 4-1 win over the Philadelphia Union in the semifinals dispelled any doubts about their capabilities and showcased the true potential of Messi and his new club.

Since Messi's arrival, Inter Miami has been a dominant force, scoring at least three goals in every match that Messi has started. Even prior to his arrival, the team managed to score six goals in their last four encounters. With the addition of Messi, Sergio Busquets, and Jordi Alba to their lineup, there is no reason why Inter Miami cannot replicate this goal-scoring prowess in the final, as they have done in their most recent five matches.

Messi himself has displayed his exceptional class in the United States. He has been a constant threat to opposing defenses, showcasing his skills and scoring goals from long-range efforts. In just six Leagues Cup games, the Argentine maestro has scored an impressive nine goals and provided one assist. Remarkably, Messi has found the back of the net in every game he has featured in for Miami. With his sights set on another silverware, Messi's presence on the field demands the full attention of any opposing defense, creating space and opportunities for the likes of Sergio Busquets, Robert Taylor, Josef Martinez, and the rest of Inter Miami's starting eleven.

Final Nashville SC-Inter Miami Prediction & Pick

Nashville appears to be the better team, when references are made to the MLS and even in this tourney. However, Messi magic remains to be an unstoppable force which will continue to be evident in this final.

Final Nashville SC-Inter Miami Prediction & Pick: Inter Miami (-105), Over 2.5 goals (-190)