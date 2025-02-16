Natalia Bryant is all grown up. The USC student is the daughter of Vanessa Bryant and the late NBA legend Kobe Bryant. In photos captured by TMZ, Natalia was seen enjoying her Valentine's Day with a mystery boy.

The model just turned 22 and was seen leaving e. baldi in Beverly Hills with the boy. The restaurant is a popular Italian spot in the Hills. In the photos, Natalia is all smiles. The identity of Natalia's date or the relationship status has yet to be confirmed.

Fans still remember Natalia and her late sister Gianna following their father to NBA games. Gianna, Kobe, and seven others were killed in 2020 in a helicopter crash. Natalia has spoken out about how she wants to keep their legacies alive and how she is dealing with her grief.

“In terms of legacy, my main goal is just to be the best version of me that I possibly can,” Natalia told Town in Country last year.

She added, “I just need to know that I have to keep learning, because there’s no finish line. You just have to keep pushing and being the best person you can be and soaking everything up like a sponge… The job’s never done.”

Natalia is the oldest of Vanessa and Kobe's children. Kobe also left behind two other daughter: Bianka, 7, and Capri, 4. Vanessa and Kobe got married in 2001.

“It’s putting your best foot forward at all times regardless of all the noise,” Natalia told Elle magazine in October.

“I want to make sure that mentality stays intact, because it can be so easy to give up on yourself when things get tough,” she added. “You have to remind yourself that with positivity and resilience you can do anything.”

Natalia added that she has a great support system in order to navigate the tough moments.

“My family is my rock,” she told the publication. “My mom and my sisters are amazing, and I can always lean on them for support. I also have amazing friends and mentors that I love who I know I can count on.”

Kobe Bryant New Book On The Way

Kobe fans will be able to get themselves another piece of memorabilia soon. According to PEOPLE, the new bookwill memorialize the lives of Kobe and Gianna. Mamba & Mambacita Forever will be a “catalog of over 100 murals and the stories that honor their lasting impact,” the publication reports.

“Taken together, what emerges is the story of a man who became even more than he himself could have imagined, an avatar of determination, discipline and competitiveness. He was also a worldwide icon, one of the greatest athletes of our time, a man committed to his family and to fatherhood,” the release states.

Vanessa added that the stories told in the book hold a special place in the legacy that is Kobe,

“I'm so proud we [Granity Studios] were able to have Legacy and the Double come out,” Vanessa told the publication. “These books filled with valuable lessons and stories were really important to my husband. He felt it was important to teach kids lessons about life and emotions through the art of storytelling.”

Mamba & Mambacita Forever by Vanessa Bryant will be available on Aug. 19, 2025, to mark Kobe Bryant Day.