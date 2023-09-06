Natalie Portman and Benjamin Millepied have recently been spotted hand in hand in Paris. But their appearance has fueled further speculation about the state of their marriage.

The couple, who have been married for 11 years, seemed downcast as they were seen without their wedding rings. The two were reportedly walking their two children, Aleph, 12, and Amalia, 6, to school.

Despite being physically together during the outing, Natalie and Benjamin appeared distant and exchanged only a few words. Both opted for a casual look as well, with Natalie wearing a ring but not her wedding one.

This public appearance follows a series of rumors and reports about their marriage troubles.

Earlier this year, Benjamin Millepied's alleged affair with a 25-year-old environment activist Camille Étienne broke the news.

French magazine Voici had published photos of Millepied and Étienne meeting at his office. The two also left just minutes apart nearly two hours later.

However, it's reported that Natalie had discovered their affair months before the news broke. Since then, the couple has been trying to mend their relationship.

Now, some sources claim that Natalie Portman and Benjamin Millepied were working on their marriage and trying to move past the affair.

“After news of his affair came out, they’ve been trying to work on their marriage but are currently on the outs.”

But others also reported that they had, in fact, separated.

Notably, just a week before their public appearance in Paris, Natalie was seen in Sydney without her husband on their wedding anniversary, further raising questions about the status of their relationship.

As of the moment, there is no certainty on whether Natalie Portman and Benjamin Millepied are already divorced.