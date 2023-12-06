King Charles III asked Natalie Portman if she was in the original Star Wars films at the premiere of The Phantom Menace years ago.

Natalie Portman recalled a wild Star Wars question that King Charles III (then Prince Charles) asked her years ago.

Padmé in OG Star Wars?

During an appearance on Watch What Happens Live, Portman discussed her Star Wars experience. At the premiere of The Phantom Menace, Portman met King Charles. He asked if she was in the original films, which were released from 1977-83.

“I remember Prince Charles, he was then Prince Charles, asked me if I was in the originals [Star Wars films]. I was like, ‘No, I'm 18!' But he was very friendly,” Portman recalled.

She was only in the prequel trilogy, playing Padmé. Her character is the mother of Luke Skywalker and Princess Leia.

Natalie Portman is currently promoting her latest film, May December. The film was directed by Todd Haynes and Portman plays an actress doing research for her role in the film. It takes place years after a bombshell inappropriate romance between a young woman and a teenage boy.

May December premiered at the Cannes Film Festival in May before being released in theaters on November 17, 2023. Netflix acquired the film's distribution rights at it premiered on the streaming service on December 1.

Outside of her Star Wars and most recent role, Portman is an Oscar-winning actress for her performance in Black Swan. She was also nominated for her performances in Closer and Jackie. Portman got her start with her role in Léon: The Professional. That launched her career to new heights.

She also starred in the MCU's Thor franchise. After not appearing in the third film, Ragnarok, Portman returned to the series for the fourth film, Love and Thunder.