Natalie Portman reflects on childhood acting and cautions against industry entry for kids with no solid support system.

In a recent episode of Variety's Awards Circuit Podcast, Oscar-winning actress Natalie Portman shared insights into her experiences as a child actor.

Portman emphasized the element of ‘luck' that spared her from harm as a child actor. “I’ve heard too many bad stories to think that any children should be part of it.”

Natalie Portman debuted in “Léon: The Professional” at age 13. Although she had a successful career in the long run, she expressed reservations about children entering the entertainment industry.

As a mother of two, she advised against children pursuing careers in acting. “I would not encourage young people to go into this… as children.” She attributed her unharmed experience to a fortunate combination of luck and having overprotective parents.

Reflecting on her early years in the industry, Natalie Portman revealed that while she didn't enjoy acting as a child, she now appreciates the opportunities it provided.

Despite the success of her breakout film, Léon: The Professional, Portman acknowledged its cringeworthy aspects when viewed today. She described her feelings towards the film as “complicated” due to its association with director Luc Besson. If recalled, he faced and was cleared of sexual misconduct allegations.

The actress, who believes that children should focus on play and education, highlighted the importance of recent conversations bringing awareness and caution to the treatment of children in the industry. When asked for advice, Natalie Portman thinks child actors should approach acting as a game rather than a job. “…because I don't think kids should really have jobs.”