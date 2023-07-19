Natasha is a 4-star Physical Abundance character available from launch and is receiving a rate-up in the ongoing Blade banner. This beautiful healer from Jarilo-VI's Underworld is one of the game's few healers. Should you get her, or plan on getting her, then here's our Honkai Star Rail guide on the best build for Natasha, from her Light Cones to her Relics and more.

Honkai Star Rail Guide – Natasha Light Cones and Relics Build

Do note that this guide is for the currently available Light Cones and Relics. Should new sets of Light Cones and Relics appear in Honkai Star Rail that are better for Natasha, we will be sure to update this build guide.

Jump To: Abilities | Trace Priority | Light Cones | Relics | Teams

Natasha Abilities Overview

We already talked about Natasha's abilities in a separate article. However, for the purpose of this guide, let's go through them quickly.

Natasha is a 4-star Physical Abundance character. The Path of Abundance focuses on keeping her team alive using various heals. Her Basic Attack, Behind the Kindness, deals Physical DMG to a single enemy. Her skill, Love, Heal, and Choose, heals a single ally for a percent of Natasha's max HP, while also applying an HP regen for two turns,

Her Ultimate, Gift of Rebirth, heals her entire team for a percent of Natasha's Max HP. Her Talent, Innervation, increases her Outgoing Healing if her ally is below a certain Current HP threshold. Her Technique, Hypnosis Research, has Natasha attacking an enemy, dealing Physical DMG to a random enemy. This also has a chance to apply Weaken, which lowers that enemy's DMG for one turn.

Natasha Traces Priority

When leveling her traces, players should level up Natasha's Ultimate to increase her overall healing. Follow this up with her Skill to also increase her healing. Level her Talent next to increase her Outgoing Healing boost, before finally leveling her Basic Attack.

For the Major Trace branches, focus on Soothe first, then Recuperation, and finally Healer.

Natasha Light Cones Guide

Time Waits for No One: Increases the wearer's Max HP by 18/21/24/27/30% and Outgoing Healing by 12%/14%/16%/18%/20%. When the wearer heals allies, record the amount of Outgoing Healing. When any ally launches an attack, a random attacked enemy takes Additional DMG equal to 36/42/48/54/60% of the recorded Outgoing Healing value. This Additional DMG is of the same Type as the wearer's, is not affected by other buffs, and can only occur 1 time per turn.

This is currently the best Light Cone to use for healers whose heals scale off of Max HP. The increased Max HP, alongside the increased Outgoing Healing, will help in increasing the amount of HP her Skill and Ultimate heals. It also helps in dealing a little bit of extra DMG thanks to its additional effect. Much like Genshin Impact's Ocean-Hued Clam, this Light Cone can help in improving the DPS the party deals, even by a little.

Post-Op Conversation: Increases the wearer's Energy Regeneration Rate by 8%/10%/12%/14%/16% and increases Outgoing Healing when they use their Ultimate by 12%/15%/18%/21%/24%.

This Light Cone focuses on allowing Natasha to use her Ultimate more frequently. The increased Energy Regeneration will help charge her Ultimate quickly, and the increased Outgoing Healing will, in turn, increase said Ultimate's healing. This will help in keeping your team's HP topped up at all times.

Shared Feeling: Increases the wearer’s Outgoing Healing by 10/12.5/15/17.5/20%. When using Skill, regenerates 2/3/3/4/4 Energy for all allies.

This Light Cone turns Natasha into a battery for her team. Whenever she uses her skill, it will immediately give Energy to all allies. Of course, this doesn't mean that her healing will be any lower. The increased Outgoing Healing from the first effect will help make up for the lack of HP-increasing stats on the Light Cone.

Warmth Shortens Cold Nights: Increases the wearer’s Max HP by 16/20/24/38/32%. When using Basic ATK or Skill, restores all allies’ HP by an amount equal to 2/2.5/3/3.5/4% of their respective Max HP.

This increases Natasha's HP, which in turn will increase the amount of healing she does. Not only that, but it also provides team healing whenever she attacks or uses her skills. This will help increase the overall healing of the group, which will help keep them alive for longer.

Cornucopia: When the wearer uses their Skill or Ultimate, their Outgoing Healing increases by 12/15/18/21/24%.

This is the F2P option for Natasha, as it increases her Outgoing Healing from her Skill and Ultimate. The only downside of this Light Cone is that it doesn't have a secondary effect. Not only that, but it's also lacking in terms of the stats the Light Cone gives.

Natasha Relics Guide

2-piece Passerby of Wandering Cloud & 2-piece Longevous Disciple

Increases Outgoing Healing by 10%

Increases Max HP by 12%

Version 1.2 introduces the Longevous Disciple Relic set, and that changes the build for Max HP-based healers. The increased Outgoing Healing from Passerby of Wandering Cloud, combined with the increased HP from the aforementioned Longevous Disciple, will help in increasing the related healing stats. Players will no longer be able to get the extra skill point from the Passerby of Wandering Cloud's 4-piece effect, but that shouldn't be too much of a problem.

4-piece Passerby of Wandering Cloud

Increases Outgoing Healing by 10%.

At the start of the battle, immediately regenerates 1 Skill Point.

This build relies on the two-piece set to increase Natasha's healing while providing an extra Skill point at the start of battle. This is a good temporary build if you plan on farming for the Longevous Disciple pieces.

4-piece Messenger Traversing Hackerspace

Increases SPD by 6%.

When the wearer uses their Ultimate on an ally, SPD for all allies increases by 12% for 1 turn(s). This effect cannot be stacked.

Version 1,2 also introduces the Messenger of Traversing Hackerspace set, which can turn Natasha into a Speed buffer as well. The increased SPD helps her go first so that she can heal any damage done to allies in the previous round. Additionally, the Speed buff from her Ultimate can also be really helpful. The downside of this build is that the player will have to rely on HP% and Outgoing Healing Boosts from the Relic and Planar Ornament main stats to improve Natasha's healing.

2-piece Fleet of the Ageless

Increases the wearer's Max HP by 12%. When the wearer's SPD reaches 120 or higher, all allies' ATK increases by 8%.

This is the current best support character Planar Ornament set as it increases her team's ATK, while also increasing Natasha's HP. This, in turn, improves her overall healing. Of course, the only downside of this set is that Natasha will need 120 speed to activate the secondary effect, something that isn't really all that hard to do.

For Main Stats, the player should try to get Outgoing Healing for the Body, either Speed or HP% for the Feet, HP% for the Planar Sphere, and even more HP% or Energy Regen Rate for the Link Rope. For Substats, the player should focus on Speed, then HP%, then DEF%.

Natasha Team Guide

Natasha does not really have a “best” team composition, as she is a healer, and one of the only three healers currently available. As such, players can place her in any and all teams, and she will most likely fit in. She does especially well in F2P Teams thanks to the fact that players get a free copy of Natasha as long as they progress through the story. If the player is not lucky enough to get Bailu or Luocha, then Natasha is their only hope of having a healer.

That's all for our guide on Natasha's best Light Cones and Relics build in Honkai Star Rail. She is currently on rate-up in the ongoing Blade banner for the first half of Version 1.2. She will be available until August 9, 2023. That's around three weeks from now.

