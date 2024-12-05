ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

UFC 310: Alexandre Pantoja vs. Kai Asakura kicks off the main card with a fight in the featherweight division between Nate Landwehr and Dooho Choi. Landwehr got back to his winning ways with a first-round knockout in his last fight meanwhile, Choi got his first win since 2016 when he got a second-round knockout in his last fight. With that said, check out our UFC odds series for our Landwehr-Choi prediction and pick.

Nate Landwehr (18-5) was on a roll winning three in a row only to have his hype train derailed when he took a step up in competition dropping a decision to Dan Ige. He was then able to get back on track in a big way with a knockout of Jamall Emmers. Now, “The Train” will be looking to extend his winning streak to two in a row when he takes on Dooho Choi this weekend at UFC 310.

Dooho Choi (15-4-1) didn't have a successful return to the Octagon after serving his country where he fought to a draw against Kyle Nelson. However, he was able to finally get back into the win column when he knocked out Bill Algeo back in July. Now, Choi will be looking to get on his first winning streak since 2016 when he takes on Nate Landwehr this weekend at the T-Mobile Arena.

Here are the UFC 310 Odds, courtesy of DraftKings.

UFC 310 Odds: Nate Landwehr-Dooho Choi Odds

Nate Landwehr: -135

Dooho Choi: +114

Over 2.5 rounds: +114

Under 2.5 rounds: -145

Why Nate Landwehr Will Win

Last Fight: (W) Jamall Emmers – KO/TKO R1

Last 5: 4-1

Finishes: 11 (9 KO/TKO/2 SUB)

Nate “The Train” Landwehr is looking to steamroll Dooho Choi at UFC 310, leveraging his relentless pressure and superior striking skills. Landwehr's striking output of 6.25 significant strikes per minute significantly outpaces Choi's 4.41, indicating a clear advantage in volume and aggression. The American's wrestling prowess, with a takedown accuracy of 41% and an impressive 86% takedown defense, gives him a significant edge over Choi's 47% takedown defense. This grappling advantage could prove crucial in controlling the fight's pace and location.

While Choi is known for his striking prowess, Landwehr's recent performances demonstrate his ability to weather storms and finish fights. His first-round knockout victory over Jamall Emmers showcases his power and improving striking technique. Landwehr's experience against higher-caliber opponents, winning four of his last five fights, gives him a mental edge over Choi, who has been less active in recent years. With his aggressive style, superior cardio evidenced by his longer average fight time of 9:22 compared to Choi's 7:32, and momentum from recent victories, Landwehr is well-positioned to overwhelm Choi and secure either a late stoppage or a dominant decision victory.

Why Dooho Choi Will Win

Last Fight: (W) Bill Algeo – KO/TKO R2

Last 5: 3-1-1

Finishes: 13 (12 KO/TKO/1 SUB)

Dooho “The Korean Superboy” Choi is poised to secure a victory against Nate Landwehr at UFC 310, leveraging his superior striking accuracy and knockout power. Choi's striking accuracy of 53% surpasses Landwehr's 46%, indicating a more precise striking game that could prove crucial in this featherweight clash. The Korean fighter's ability to land 4.41 significant strikes per minute while absorbing only 4.49 demonstrates his efficient offense and solid defense. Choi's recent TKO victory over Bill Algeo showcases his power and improved timing, connecting on 80% of his significant strikes at distance.

Furthermore, Choi's experience in high-profile bouts, including his Hall of Fame Fight Wing induction for the legendary clash with Cub Swanson, gives him a mental edge. His status as the 4th-ranked UFC featherweight in knockdowns per 15 minutes and KO/TKO wins highlights his devastating power. While Landwehr boasts a high-volume striking game, Choi's precision and power could neutralize this advantage. With his renewed focus after securing his first win in over eight years, Choi is likely to capitalize on his striking prowess and potentially secure another highlight-reel knockout, cementing his comeback and rising status in the featherweight division.

Final Nate Landwehr-Dooho Choi Prediction & Pick

This fight is going to be an absolute banger and what a great fight to kick off the UFC 310 main card. Nate “The Train” Landwehr has yet to be in a boring fight in his UFC career and Dooho Choi is a willing dance partner to meet him head-on in the middle of the Octagon. The evolution of Choi ever since he started training with The Korean Zombie really showed in his win against Bill Algeo which could be the difference maker here. Expect an absolutely bonkers fight from the start where these two will just exchange in the center of the Octagon but it will be the technical striking of Choi that will be the difference where he's able to counter with a big shot that eventually sits Landwehr down putting him away inside two rounds.

Final Nate Landwehr-Dooho Choi Prediction & Pick: Dooho Choi (+114), Under 2.5 Rounds (-145)