The are always monsters...

Emmy and Tony winner Nathan Lane reunites with Ryan Murphy as he joins the cast of Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story for Netflix, Deadline reported.

The show is the second installment of Murphy's true-crime anthology series on the streaming platform. Lane will play investigative journalist and writer Dominick Dunne. Dunne covered the trial of the Menendez brothers for Vanity Fair.

He also covered the O.J. Simpson trial, which was Murphy's subject in adapting it into the Emmy-winning limited series The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story. Lane played F. Lee Bailey, a member of what was called the “Dream Team” otherwise known as Simpson's legal defense attorneys. The second Monsters installment is Lane and Murphy's reunion.

Lane is joined by Nicholas Chaves and Cooper Koch (Lyle and Erik, respectively), Academy Award-winner Javier Bardem and Chloë Sevigny as the parents.

Nathan Lane plays Dominick Dunne in the Menendez brothers' Monsters anthology

In 1989, Lyle and Erick Menendez murdered their parents Jose and Kitty in the home in Los Angeles. They weren't initially the prime suspects, but during the investigation, they eventually confessed to the crime. They also claimed that they were physically and sexually abused by their father for years.

The first trial, which was aired on Court TV, held America in thrall, echoing what happened during the O.J. Simpson trial. This was thought to be the beginnings of America's true crime obsession.

The prosecution claimed that the brothers murdered their father to inherit his multimillion-dollar estate. However, in 1996, the Menendez brothers were convicted of first degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder. They were sentenced to life imprisonment, without the possibility of parole.

Monsters' first anthology, Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, premiered on September 2022. Evan Peters played the notorious serial killer. It became one of Netflix's most popular English-language shows of all time. This led to the streamer green lighting two more installments. Lyle and Erik Mendez's story is the first.

Niecy Nash-Betts just recently won an Emmy for Best Supporting Actress in a Limited Series, Movie or Anthology. She played Glenda Cleveland, Dahmer's neighbor.

Nathan Lane is most well known for his roles in The Birdcage (with the late great Robin Williams) and The Producers (with Matthew Broderick). He has won three Tonys and has been nominated for an Emmy eight times. The actor won the Emmy in 2022 for Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series for his fan favorite role in Only Murders In The Building. He also has a recurring role in HBO's The Gilded Age. He recently starred in 2023's Dicks: The Musical.