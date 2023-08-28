The National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum has announced the launch of its second HBCU Bobblehead Series, featuring 16 officially licensed bobbleheads representing HBCUs around the nation, per a release by the museum. This series follows the success of the first HBCU Bobblehead Series, which showcased the initial bobbleheads for 13 HBCUs.

Produced by the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum, these collectible bobbleheads coincide with the start of the 2023-24 school year. Each bobblehead displays the school's mascot standing on a base bearing the school's nickname, wearing the respective school colors and backed by the school logo. Limited to 2,023 numbered pieces, these exclusive bobbleheads can only be purchased from the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum's Online Store. Each bobblehead costs $35, with a flat-rate shipping charge of $8 per order.

The schools featured in the second series are below:

Albany State University Rams

Cheyney University of Pennsylvania Wolves

Clark Atlanta University Panthers

Coppin State University Eagles

Elizabeth City State University Vikings

Fayetteville State University Broncos

Florida A&M University Rattlers

Morehouse College Maroon Tigers

North Carolina A&T University Aggies

Prairie View A&M University Panthers

South Carolina State University Bulldogs

Southern University Jaguars

Virginia State University Trojans

Winston-Salem State University Rams

Florida A&M University Lady Rattler

North Carolina A&T University Lady Aggie

The first series, which was released in February, included:

Alabama A&M University Bulldogs

Alabama State University Hornets

Delaware State University Hornets

Florida A&M University Rattlers

Fayetteville State University Broncos

Grambling State University Tigers

Howard University Bison

Jackson State University Tigers

Morgan State University Bears

North Carolina A&T State University Aggies

North Carolina Central University Eagles

Norfolk State University Spartans

Tuskegee University Golden Tigers

The HBCU Bobbleheads in Series 2 are scheduled to be released at different times depending on the school, with an expected arrival between now and November. Meanwhile, the bobbleheads from Series 1 have already been released. As part of the partnership between the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum and the HBCUs, each participating school in the series will receive a portion of the sales generated by their respective bobbleheads, strengthening the collaboration.

Co-founder and CEO of the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum, Phil Sklar, expressed his excitement about expanding the HBCU Bobblehead Collection with the addition of 16 new bobbleheads. Sklar anticipates these bobbleheads, which celebrate the rich history of these remarkable institutions, will be highly sought after by alumni, students, faculty, staff, fans, and communities.

“We’re excited to be expanding the HBCU Bobblehead Collection with the addition of 16 additional bobbleheads, The first series was extremely popular and led to requests for several more schools and mascots. We know these bobbleheads, which celebrate the rich history of these amazing institutions, will be very popular with the alumni, students, faculty, staff, fans, and communities.”

You can purchase a bobblehead here.