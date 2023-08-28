The National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum has announced the launch of its second HBCU Bobblehead Series, featuring 16 officially licensed bobbleheads representing HBCUs around the nation, per a release by the museum. This series follows the success of the first HBCU Bobblehead Series, which showcased the initial bobbleheads for 13 HBCUs.
Produced by the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum, these collectible bobbleheads coincide with the start of the 2023-24 school year. Each bobblehead displays the school's mascot standing on a base bearing the school's nickname, wearing the respective school colors and backed by the school logo. Limited to 2,023 numbered pieces, these exclusive bobbleheads can only be purchased from the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum's Online Store. Each bobblehead costs $35, with a flat-rate shipping charge of $8 per order.
The schools featured in the second series are below:
- Albany State University Rams
- Cheyney University of Pennsylvania Wolves
- Clark Atlanta University Panthers
- Coppin State University Eagles
- Elizabeth City State University Vikings
- Fayetteville State University Broncos
- Florida A&M University Rattlers
- Morehouse College Maroon Tigers
- North Carolina A&T University Aggies
- Prairie View A&M University Panthers
- South Carolina State University Bulldogs
- Southern University Jaguars
- Virginia State University Trojans
- Winston-Salem State University Rams
- Florida A&M University Lady Rattler
- North Carolina A&T University Lady Aggie
The first series, which was released in February, included:
- Alabama A&M University Bulldogs
- Alabama State University Hornets
- Delaware State University Hornets
- Florida A&M University Rattlers
- Fayetteville State University Broncos
- Grambling State University Tigers
- Howard University Bison
- Jackson State University Tigers
- Morgan State University Bears
- North Carolina A&T State University Aggies
- North Carolina Central University Eagles
- Norfolk State University Spartans
- Tuskegee University Golden Tigers
The HBCU Bobbleheads in Series 2 are scheduled to be released at different times depending on the school, with an expected arrival between now and November. Meanwhile, the bobbleheads from Series 1 have already been released. As part of the partnership between the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum and the HBCUs, each participating school in the series will receive a portion of the sales generated by their respective bobbleheads, strengthening the collaboration.
“We’re excited to be expanding the HBCU Bobblehead Collection with the addition of 16 additional bobbleheads, The first series was extremely popular and led to requests for several more schools and mascots. We know these bobbleheads, which celebrate the rich history of these amazing institutions, will be very popular with the alumni, students, faculty, staff, fans, and communities.”
You can purchase a bobblehead here.