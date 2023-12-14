Some classic films hit the National Film Registry this Christmas

The annual unveiling of the National Film Registry's additions brings a diverse mix of cinematic treasures, spanning from blockbusters to historical gems, capturing the essence of American film heritage, NPR reports. This year's selection of 25 movies, now totaling 875, highlights the breadth and depth of the nation's cinematic legacy with a nice Christmas spirit.

Among the iconic inclusions are two beloved holiday classics that have entrenched themselves in American culture. Tim Burton's animated masterpiece, “The Nightmare Before Christmas” (1993), has evolved into a dual Yuletide and Halloween tradition for audiences of all ages. The Library of Congress praised its enduring appeal, embracing not only holiday enthusiasts but also kids and hipsters alike. Another festive favorite, the 1990 film “Home Alone,” is a holiday classic embedded in American culture.

The National Film Registry, initiated in 1988, serves as a testament to the importance of film preservation. This year's selection features a diverse array of genres, from musicals and silent films to sports documentaries and indie classics, showcasing the richness of American cinema.

The list boasts some of the most iconic titles in film history, such as “Terminator 2: Judgment Day” and the space exploration drama “Apollo 13,” offering an honest reflection of a crucial period in American history.

One noteworthy selection is the 1921 film, representing cinematic history nearly a century old. On the contemporary side, “12 Years a Slave,” which won the Oscar for Best Picture in 2014, adds depth to the registry. Director Steve McQueen emphasized the importance of addressing slavery in cinema, noting its relevance to the present day. “It wasn't just something which was dated. It was something which is living and breathing because you see the evidence of slavery today,” McQueen explained.