The Washington Nationals visit the Friendly Confines to take on the Chicago Cubs Tuesday night. This game will continue our MLB odds series as we hand out a Nationals-Cubs prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

The Nationals took game one of the series 7-5, and seem to have the Cubs number. Keibert Ruiz and Stone Garrett had three hits each in the game. Garrett and Jeimer Candelario each homered in the win, as well. The Nationals finished the game with 11 hits. MacKenzie Gore earned the win after throwing 6 1/3 innings and striking out six. He did give up five runs, but it was just enough to keep the Nationals ahead in the game. Kyle Finnegan picked up his 12th save of the season after sriking out three of his four outs. On the game, the Nationals struck out 10 total batters.

The Cubs finished with nine hits in the game. Cody Bellinger was the only Cub to have a multi-hit game. Ian Happ and Patrick Wisdom both hit a two-run home run in the loss. Christopher Morel had the other RBI for the Cubs. Drew Smyly suffered the loss on the mound. He went six innings, allowed five runs on eight hits and struck out seven. Daniel Palencia pitched just one inning and allowed two runs on three hits in the loss.

Patrick Corbin will be starting for the Nationals in this game. Jameson Taillon will take the mound for the Cubs.

Here are the Nationals-Cubs MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Nationals-Cubs Odds

Washington Nationals: +1.5 (-146)

Chicago Cubs: -1.5 (+122)

Over: 9 (-120)

Under: 9 (-102)

How To Watch Nationals vs. Cubs

TV: MASN, Marquee Sports Network

Stream: MLB TV subscription

Time: 8:05 PM ET/5:05 PM PT

Why The Nationals Could Cover The Spread

Taillon is not the pitcher the Cubs were hoping him to be this season. He has allowed opponents to hit .275 off him this season. At this point in the season, Taillon has an ERA over 6.00, and opponents have an OPS over .800 against him. Taillon is having the worst season of his career and it could easily continue in this game. The Nationals have already faced Taillon this season and got to him. Washington scored three runs off Taillon in three innings. If Washington can knock Taillon out early again, they should cover the spread.

Corbin has already started against the Cubs this season. He had one of his best starts of the year in that game. He went seven innings, allowed just two runs on three hits, and struck out six. Corbin needs to have another outing like that against the Cubs in this one. If he can do that, the Nationals will easily cover the spread.

Why The Cubs Could Cover The Spread

Although Corbin had a good outing against the Cubs the last time, he still gives up some hits. Corbin has allowed opponents to hit .301 off him this season. To go along with that, Corbin has allowed 17 home runs this season. The Cubs are much better against left-handed pitching this season, so Corbin is a good matchup. Chicago hits .260 against lefties this season. They also have a better slugging and OPS against lefties this season. If the Cubs can find some gaps and drive the ball in this game, they should cover the spread.

Final Nationals-Cubs Prediction & Pick

The Cubs do not have an answer for the Nationals this season. Taillon is not having a great season and the Nationals have already hit him this year. I will roll with the Nationals to cover the spread in this one.

Final Nationals-Cubs Prediction & Pick: Nationals +1.5 (-146), Over 9 (-120)