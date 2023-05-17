The Washington Nationals (18-24) take on the Miami Marlins (21-21) Wednesday night. This game will continue our MLB odds series with a Nationals-Marlins prediction and pick while we let you know how to watch, as well.

Jeimer Candelario was 3-3 with a double in game one for the Nationals. Dominic Smith had two hits of his own and added two RBI to that total, as well. Lane Thomas was 1-5, but that one hit went over the fence for his fifth homerun of the season. Josiah Gray was excellent on the mound in this one. He went seven innings, allowed seven hits, one run and struck out five in the loss.

Luis Arraez, Bryan De La Cruz and Jean Segura had two hits in the win. Arraez hit a single in the ninth to bring the Marlins within one run. Jorge Soler had only one hit in five at-bats, but it came at the best time. Soler launched a 405-foot home run to walk it off for the Marlins in the ninth inning. Jesus Luzardo pitched very well for the Marlins. He allowed just one run through six innings and struck out seven.

MacKenzie Gore starts for the Nationals while Edward Cabrera takes the ball for the Marlins.

Here are the Nationals-Marlins MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Nationals-Marlins Odds

Washington Nationals: -1.5 (+158)

Miami Marlins: +1.5 (-192)

Over: 7.5 (-106)

Under: 7.5 (-114)

How To Watch Nationals vs. Marlins

TV: MASN, Bally Sports Florida

Stream: MLB TV Subscription

Time: 6:40 PM ET/3:40 PM PT

Why The Nationals Could Cover The Spread

Cabrera has walked at least four batters in five of his eight starts this season. On the season, he has 30 walks in 35 1/3 innings pitched. He has gone less than five innings in four his eight starts. He throws a lot of pitches and does not go very deep into games. The Nationals do not walk often, but they will need to in this game. If the Nationals can draw some walks and knock Cabrera out of the game early, they will cover this spread.

Gore has a chase rate of almost 30 percent. The Marlins have the sixth highest chase rate of any team in the MLB. With that said, the Marlins will chase pitches outside of the zone. Gore is also striking out batters at a high rate. He is in the 80th percentile of strikout percentage. If he can get the Marlins to chase pitches and rack up the strikeouts, the Nationals will cover the spread.

Why The Marlins Could Cover The Spread

Miami hits much better against left-handed pitching. They are hitting .249 on the season, but .292 against lefties. The Marlins also hit much better in home games. With the Marlins playing at home and against a left-handed pitcher, they should be able to hit the ball around. The Nationals are also 3-5 when Gore pitches and they have lost the last three. If Miami can get hot offensively, they will win this game.

Final Nationals-Marlins Prediction & Pick

This game should be close. Cabrera and Gore are two good, young pitchers. It will come down to if either pitcher can throw his best game. In this one, expect Gore to have a good game and lead the Nationals to a win. Cabrera is a little to wild, so the Nationals should be able to cover the spread.

Final Nationals-Marlins Prediction & Pick: Nationals -1.5 (+158), Over 7.5 (-106)