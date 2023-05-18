The Washington Nationals (18-25) look to avoid being swept as they take on the Miami Marlins (22-21) Thursday afternoon. This game will continue our MLB odds series as we give you a Nationals-Marlins prediction and pick while letting you know how to watch, as well.

For the Nationals in this series, Jeimer Candelario has gotten out just one time in the two games. He is 6-7 with two doubles and an RBI. Lane Thomas and Corey Dickerson each have two hits and a home run. Dickerson and Dominic Smith lead the Nationals in this series with two RBI. Washington has used just four relivers so far in the series, and the only runs given up by the bullpen came in the ninth inning of game one. In the two games, the Nationals have struck out 17 batters and walked five.

It is no surprise that the Marlins are led by Luis Arraez in this series. He is 4-8 with two doubles and an RBI. Jean Segura has four hits as well in the series with a triple being one of those hits. Jorge Soler is just 2-8 with a walk, but the two hits were home runs and he scored on the walk, as well. Soler has four RBI and three runs scored this series to lead the Marlins. On the mound, the Marlins’ starters have gone 11 innings, allowed three runs on 10 hits and struck out 13 while walking just one batter. Only one reliever has given up runs in this series, the rest of the bullpen in Miami has thrown six scoreless innings. The Marlins have struck out 21 batters in the two games.

The starting pitchers for Thursday are Trevor Williams and Eury Perez.

Here are the Nationals-Marlins MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

Nationals-Marlins Odds

Washington Nationals: +1.5 (-162)

Miami Marlins: -1.5 (+134)

Over: 8 (-110)

Under: 8 (-110)

How To Watch Nationals vs. Marlins

TV: MASN, Bally Sports Florida

Stream: MLB TV Subscription

Time: 1:10 PM ET/10:10 AM PT

Why The Nationals Could Cover The Spread

Washington is facing a very good young pitcher, but he is making his second career start. Perez showed some great flashes in his first start, but he did not make it out of the fifth inning. He only allowed four hits, but two of those hits were home runs. He will make mistakes over the plate, the Nationals just have to capitalize. It will be players like Candelario and Dickerson that need to step up. With Joey Meneses on the paternity list right now, the Nationals will need some of their other hitters to pick up the slack if they want to avoid the sweep.

The Nationals held a lead in both games of this series. In the first game, they had to be walked-off and in the second game, Washington let the Marlins answer quickly after scoring two runs in the third. Both games have ended in a one run game, though. The Marlins may be the best team in baseball in one run games right now, but the Nationals have covered a +1.5 spread each of the first two games.

Why The Marlins Could Cover The Spread

Williams is allowing opposing teams to hit .273 off of him this season. The Marlins are hitting .299 in this series. Miami is seeing the ball well in this home series and they have hit well at home all season. Miami hits almost 30 points better when playing in Loan Depot Park. If the Marlins can continue seeing the ball well at home, they will cover this spread.

Final Nationals-Marlins Prediction & Pick

This game should be another close one. The Nationals have made it a one run game in the first two games of this series and expect that to be the case in this one. The Nationals might even win the game, but at the very least, expect them to cover the spread.

Final Nationals-Marlins Prediction & Pick: Nationals +1.5 (-162), Under 8 (-110)