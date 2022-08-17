2 Nationals fans banned for 5 years after heated incident with Cubs star Willson Contreras

The Washington Nationals have banned two fans from the ballpark for five years after being involved in a verbal altercation with Chicago Cubs catcher Willson Contreras Tuesday night, according to Meghan Montemurro of the Chicago Tribune.

During the top of the 10th inning and the game tied 4-4, Contreras hit a sacrifice fly driving in a run. However, a Cubs baserunner was also thrown out at third base, turning it into a double play. Afterwards, two Nationals fans had some words reportedly in Spanish for the All-Star catcher.

Conteras was quoted after the game talking about the incident.

“If somebody tried to mess up my family, they are going to have to go through me first. Whatever they said it wasn’t healthy. It was not right.”

Whatever it was that the Nationals fans said, it clearly crossed a line. Contreras was furious after the occurrence. It is great to see the Nationals take a hard stance against this type of behavior. In recent years, American sports fans have been more and more emboldened to say and do what they want to athletes.

Heckling opposing players has always been a part of sports. But that does not give the right to any fan to bring someone’s family into it. It sounds as if that is exactly what happened in this instance. Washington fans are likely not very happy in general this season. They won the World Series just a couple years ago and appear to have taken the Miami Marlins approach to baseball by selling off their best players after a title.

Juan Soto and Josh Bell were traded to the San Diego Padres at the deadline for prospects.