The blockbuster Juan Soto trade is not likely to go down just yet. With over a week left before the 2022 MLB trade deadline, the Washington Nationals are evaluating all their options. As several teams look into trading for the superstar outfielder, the St. Louis Cardinals are becoming an early favorite.

According to Jon Heyman and Joel Sherman of the New York Post, the Cardinals are among some of the teams generating the most buzz and have some prospects that Washington has its eye on.

“A few suitors have been told the Nats are focusing on one or two teams at the moment, and some believe the Cardinals are in the group getting early attention. The Mariners are yet another team seen early as having a chance in this derby,” writes Heyman and Sherman about the Juan Soto trade market. “The Nats are an organization that relies heavily on scouting, and there’s word they like a lot of the Cardinals’ young players and prospects.”

Nationals general manager Mike Rizzo is known as someone who fixates on certain prospects and makes a deal to obtain them. He did so in the Max Scherzer/Trea Turner blockbuster and could do the same for Soto. The Cardinals indeed have several solid young players, though many of them are close to Soto in age.

The Cardinals, in addition to boasting older stars like Paul Goldschmidt, Nolan Arenado and Miles Mikolas, have several young players that are showing promise. The biggest names currently in the big leagues are NL Rookie of the Year candidate Brendan Donovan, Dylan Carlson, Nolan Gorman and Juan Yepez. Their best prospects include Jordan Walker and Matthew Liberatore, who are ranked seventh and 45th respectively in MLB.com’s prospect rankings.

A Juan Soto trade would be earth-shattering no matter what team lands him.