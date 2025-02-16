Teams across the MLB are beginning to report for spring training, but that doesn't mean that the offseason, or free agency for that matter, is over. The Washington Nationals are one such team that recognizes this, as they managed to add some infield depth to their roster on a bargain-bin deal by signing Paul DeJong.

An All-Star in 2019, DeJong spent the 2024 campaign with the Chicago White Sox and Kansas City Royals. While he continued to struggle to hit for a consistent batting average, finishing the year at a lowly .227, he did hit 24 home runs, which was the most since his aforementioned All-Star campaign. Now, he's landed with Washington on a one-year, $1 million deal in free agency.

“Veteran infielder Paul DeJong, who hit 24 HRs last year, agrees to 1 year, $1 million contract with the Washington Nationals,” Bob Nightengale of USA Today reported.

Nationals secure some value on free agent market with Paul DeJong signing

DeJong isn't the player he once was, but he has some positional versatility in the infield, and he proved last year that he's still got some pop in his bat. He will likely have to compete for the job, but Washington does not have a surefire answer at third base, which would result in DeJong being their Opening Day starter at that spot.

At $1 million, there's very little risk with this deal for the Nationals. If DeJong produces at the same rate he did last season, Washington surely would take that given the price tag, but even if he doesn't, this is such a minimal investment that they could move on from him without any sort of real financial repercussions. Whether or not DeJong wins the third base job remains to be seen, but even if he fills in as a utility infielder for the Nationals, it's clear that they could have a very good-value signing on their hands here.