The Washington Nationals look to split a series with the Philadelphia Phillies on Thursday. Below we will continue our MLB odds series as we hand out a Nationals-Phillies prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

The Nationals are down in this series 2-1. However, a win in this game would even up the season series between these two teams 5-5. In the current series, the Phillies are outscoring the Nationals 19-9. History was made on Wednesday night, as well. Michael Lorenzen took the mound and threw a no-hitter. He did walk four people, but the no-hitter is very impressive. In the three games played, these teams have participated in a slug fest. The Nationals have hit four home runs, but Philadelphia has outdone them. The Phillies have launched eight home runs in the three games played. There is no doubt going to be a few more home runs hit on Thursday.

Patrick Corbin takes the mound for the Nationals while Aaron Nola will pitch for the Phillies.

Here are the Nationals-Phillies MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Nationals-Phillies Odds

Washington Nationals: +1.5 (+102)

Philadelphia Phillies: -1.5 (-122)

Over: 9 (-110)

Under: 9 (-110)

How To Watch Nationals vs. Phillies

TV: MASN, NBC Sports Philadelphia

Stream: MLB TV subscription

Time: 6:40 PM ET/3:40 PM PT

Why The Nationals Could Cover The Spread

The Nationals are actually pretty good with the bats. They are sixth in the MLB in batting average on the season. However, the Nationals lack the power bats in the lineup. Nola has been known to give up a few hits here and there, so the Nationals might be able to drive the ball into the gap. If the Nationals' lineup does find a way to drive the ball and push across a few runs, they should be able to cover the spread.

Why The Phillies Could Cover The Spread

Nola is one of the better pitchers for the Phillies. He is not having a great season, but his numbers are better when playing at Citizens Bank Ballpark. At home, Nola has a 3.75 ERA. His ERA on the road is 5.15, so he is much better when pitching on his home mound. Nola also has a higher K/9, he gives up less home runs, and his oBA is just .210. Having Nola on the mound gives the Phillies their best chance to win the game and the series.

The Phillies have a great matchup offensively. As mentioned, the Phillies have already hit a lot of home runs in this series, but they also have 26 total hits. Facing Patrick Corbin, the Phillies should be able to continue the onslaught. Opponents hit .299 off Corbin this season, and right-handed hitters have hit .308 off him. The Phillies can stack their lineup with some righties, and they should all be able to drive the ball off Corbin.

Final Nationals-Phillies Prediction & Pick

The Phillies have been playing some good baseball, and they just threw a no-hiter. Looking at the pitching matchup and lineups, my gut leans towards the Phillies. It is hard to bet on Patrick Corbin knowing that he can give up seven or eight hits in an outing. With Aaron Nola on the mound, in Philadelphia, I expect the Phillies to cover the spread and shutdown the Nationals.

Final Nationals-Phillies Prediction & Pick: Phillies -1.5 (-122), Over 9 (-110)