The Washington Nationals take on the Houston Astros. Our MLB odds series has our Nationals Astros prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Nationals Astros.

The Washington Nationals made a spirited comeback against the Houston Astros on Wednesday night, but it fell just short. Washington trailed 4-1 going into the top of the ninth on a night when Astro ace Framber Valdez dominated in the first seven innings. Normally reliable Houston closer Ryan Pressly had a three-run lead. The game seemed done, but it wasn't. Two Houston errors mixed with timely hits from Washington enabled the Nationals to score three runs and tie the game at 4-4. In the bottom of the ninth, the Astros loaded the bases with one out but then hit what seemed likely to be a double-play grounder. The Nationals got the second out at home plate. Washington catcher Keibert Ruiz threw to first to get Jake Meyers, but the throw didn't hit the target and the Astros walked off with a 5-4 win.

One important note about the play: Meyers very clearly ran well inside the baseline, which should have drawn an out call and sent the game tied to the 10th inning. Washington manager Dave Martinez was understandably angry after the game. That's the way Wednesday's game ended. We'll see how the Nats respond on Thursday.

Here are the Nationals-Astros MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Nationals-Astros Odds

Washington Nationals: +1.5 (-118)

Houston Astros: -1.5 (-102)

Over: 8 (-115)

Under: 8 (-105)

How To Watch Nationals vs. Astros

TV: MASN (Nationals) / AT&T SportsNet Houston (Astros) / MLB Extra Innings

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Stream: MLB.tv

Time: 8:10 p.m. ET/5:10 p.m. PT

*Watch Nationals-Astros LIVE on fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Why The Nationals Could Cover The Spread

The Nationals have Mackenzie Gore as their starting pitcher. The ERA is unimpressive, just over four runs, but Gore is certainly capable of pitching at a high level. He was part of the Juan Soto mega-deal with the San Diego Padres, after all. He shows what he is capable of in some of his starts, but he has not been terrifically consistent over the past six weeks. Nevertheless, he has a lot of upside and, at his best, can slow a good team down.

This is where another important detail looms very large: Yordan Alvarez will be out of the Astro lineup for the next several weeks, four at minimum. If there's one guy, one hitter, Houston could not afford to lose, it's Yordan. “Who's Yor-Daddy?” is a common refrain in Houston. Alvarez has owned a lot of big moments for the Astros in recent seasons, becoming the best lefty power hitter in the game alongside Shohei Ohtani. Alvarez's absence gives Gore a much better chance of succeeding in this game.

Why The Astros Could Cover The Spread

The Astros have Cristian Javier on the mound for this game. Along with Framber Valdez, Javier gives Houston's starting rotation a lot of consistency and reliability. Javier has become even more important to the fate of the 2023 Astros in light of the news that Houston's Lance McCullers is out for the rest of the year. Javier knows he needs to be good for his team to return to the playoffs and, it hopes, the World Series. Against a weak Nationals batting order, Javier should be able to do pretty much whatever he wants.

Final Nationals-Astros Prediction & Pick

The Astros lack Alvarez, but they have Cristian Javier against a bad Washington batting order. Take Houston anyway.

Final Nationals-Astros Prediction & Pick: Astros -1.5