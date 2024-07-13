The Nationals make the trip to Milwaukee to face the Brewers! The Nationals have struggled to find any consistency this season and enter this series spiraling. On the other side, the Brewers are one of the best teams in the MLB this season. Our MLB odds series has our Nationals-Brewers prediction, odds, and pick for Saturday.

Nationals-Brewers Projected Starters

Mitchell Parker vs. Dallas Keuchel

Mitchell Parker (5-5) with a 3.44 ERA and a 1.09 WHIP.

Last Start: Pitched seven innings and gave up two runs on six hits with one walk and six strikeouts in a Nationals loss.

2024 Road Splits: (2-4) 4.02 ERA

Dallas Keuchel (0-0) with a 4.61 ERA and a 1.68 WHIP

Last Start: Pitched 4.1 innings and gave up zero runs on three hits with five walks and zero strikeouts in a Brewers win.

2024 Home Splits: (0-0) 11.25 ERA

MLB Odds: Nationals-Brewers Odds

Washington Nationals: -1.5 (+155)

Moneyline: +102

Milwaukee Brewers: +1.5 (-188)

Moneyline: -120

Over: 8.5 (-120)

Under: 8.5 (-102)

How to Watch Nationals vs. Brewers

Time: 4:10 pm ET

TV: Bally Sports Wisconsin / MASN

Why The Nationals Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Nationals have been one of the most inconsistent teams in the MLB. They sit with a 42-51 record and have lost five straight entering this series and six of their last seven games. They are in the bottom half of the MLB in both pitching and behind the plate which is a big factor in why they have struggled with consistency. Jesse Winker, CJ Abrams, Joey Meneses, and Luis Garcia Jr. have stood out for an offense that has struggled this season in the capital. Trevor Williams, MacKenzie Gore, and Jake Irvin have all been solid up to this point on the mound and have been the best players pitching-wise. The Nationals have talent but have struggled to put it together.

The Nationals are starting Mitchell Parker on the mound and he has a 5-5 record, a 3.44 ERA, and a 1.09 WHIP. Through 91.2 innings, Parker has allowed 40 runs on 81 hits with 19 walks and 74 strikeouts. The Nationals are 8-8 in the 16 games he has started this season. Parker has been solid, but this game is going to be a massive challenge with how well the Brewers have played behind the plate all season.

The offense for the Nationals has struggled this season. They are 19th in the MLB in team batting average at .237 after having a team batting average of .254 one season ago. CJ Abrams, Luis Garcia Jr., and Jesse Winker stand out and lead the way in most batting categories. Abrams leads in home runs at 14, in RBI at 46, in total hits at 92. Then, Garcia Jr. leads in batting average at .277 and Winker leads in OBP at .377. They get a favorable matchup against Dallas Keuchel who has struggled for the Brewers in a limited capacity this year.

Why The Brewers Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Brewers have been great this season and have a 54-40 record. Their offense has been great and is top five in the league, while their pitching has been a top 10 unit overall. William Contreras, Rhys Hoskins, Sal Frelick, Brice Turang, Jackson Chourio, and Willy Adames have led the way for the Brewers behind the plate, making this offense extremely hard to play against, regardless of the team. Freddy Peralta, Colin Rea, and Tobias Myers have been the biggest keys on the mound with both being great and Robert Gasser has also been solid recently.

The Brewers are starting Dallas Keuchel on the mound where he has a 0-0 record, a 4.61 ERA, and a 1.68 WHIP. He has allowed seven runs on 15 hits with eight walks and nine strikeouts through 13.2 innings. In his three appearances this season, the Brewers are 3-0. Keuchel has not played well in any of his outings, but the Brewers have backed him up and won all three of the games he has started so far.

The offense for the Brewers has been red-hot this season. The Brewers are fourth in team batting average at .255 compared to finishing last season with a .254 average. Rhys Hoskins, William Contreras, Christian Yelich, and Willy Adames lead the Brewers in most batting categories. Christian Yelich leads in batting average at .329 and in OBP at .411. Adames is tied for the lead in home runs at 14 with Hoskins and leads in RBI at 62. Finally, Contreras leads in total hits at 107. Parker has been solid, but this is a favorable matchup for the Brewers and their bats this season.

Final Nationals-Brewers Prediction & Pick

The Nationals are spiraling into this series on a losing streak. The Brewers are playing much better and have the advantage overall as the better team. Parker is the better pitcher than Keuchel, but the Brewers have better bats than Washington. Keuchel has not played well, but the Nationals are struggling, so it should cancel out to an extent. The Brewers should keep this game close and cover and potentially win due to the struggles the Nationals are having.

Final Nationals-Brewers Prediction & Pick: Brewers +1.5 (-188)