The Washington Nationals take on the Seattle Mariners. Our MLB odds series has our Nationals Mariners prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Nationals Mariners.

The Washington Nationals are fighting fatigue as well as their opponents. They have not had a day off since June 12. They played a three-game home series last week against the St. Louis Cardinals. Then they made up a previous rainout on Thursday, June 22, against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Then they flew to San Diego for a Friday-through-Sunday series against the Padres. Then they jumped on a plane and began a three-gamer versus the Seattle Mariners on Monday night, without an off day. Whereas the New York Yankees are starting a West Coast trip with a Tuesday-through-Thursday series in Oakland against the A's, the Nats are playing a Monday-through-Wednesday series, so they didn't get the off day they desperately could use. They will try to fight through this West Coast trip as they face the Mariners in the second game of this series. Seattle won 8-4 on Monday, shrugging off a slow start to pound Washington pitching in the middle innings.

Here are the Nationals-Mariners MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Nationals-Mariners Odds

Washington Nationals: +1.5 (-105)

Seattle Mariners: -1.5 (-114)

Over: 8 (-122)

Under: 8 (+100)

How To Watch Nationals vs. Mariners

TV: MASN (Nationals) / Root Sports (Mariners) / MLB Extra Innings

Stream: MLB.tv

Time: 9:40 p.m. ET/6:40 p.m. PT

Why The Nationals Could Cover The Spread

The Nationals do not have a great offense, but they scored four runs on Monday night, which is a solid performance against Seattle starter and likely All-Star Luis Castillo. The Nationals scored eight runs on Sunday afternoon against the Padres and have shown real resilience in recent games. They have not been a punching bag this past week, going 3-3 in their last six and winning a three-game series in San Diego against the Padres. This team is not cratering in the middle of the season. If anything, the Nats look a little better now than they did in earlier portions of the season.

Seattle pitcher Bryan Woo has talent and upside, but he is inexperienced. Washington might not crush him, but if the Nats could get four runs against Seattle on a Luis Castillo night, the Nats could easily get five or six on the M's with Woo on the mound.

Why The Mariners Could Cover The Spread

The Mariners' offense has been conspicuously bad over the course of the full season, but in recent games, the Mariners have come to life at the plate. Seattle has won three of its last five games, and in those three wins, the M's have scored at least eight runs. Washington's pitching staff is tired. The Nats have one of the worst bullpens in baseball. The Mariners scored five runs against the Washington bullpen in Monday night's win. This is a matchup Seattle should feel very good about.

The Nationals are exhausted. The Mariners urgently need to win and have been hitting well the past week. This is a double play: Take the M's on the run line and go for the over as well.

Final Nationals-Mariners Prediction & Pick: Mariners -1.5, Over 8