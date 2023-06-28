The Washington Nationals look to win their second straight series, as they face off with the Seattle Mariners. It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Nationals-Mariners prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.

The Nationals have enjoyed their trip out west so far. They have won three of their last four games, and yesterday it was a ten-inning victory. Washington took an early 1-0 lead as they scored on an error, but Teoscar Hernandez took the lead right back for the Mariners as he hit a two-run home run in the bottom of the first. The teams traded runs in the bottom of the fourth and top of the fifth, as well as in the seventh inning. In the eighth, the Nationals tied it up again on a Keibert Ruiz home run. It was Lane Thomas driving in two runs in the tenth, and the Nats would add an insurance run as well to give them the 7-4 ten-inning victory.

With the win, the Nationals sit at 31-48 on the season, winning four of their last ten games overall. The Mariners dropped to 38-40 on the year, and 5-5 in their last ten games.

Here are the Nationals-Mariners MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Nationals-Mariners Odds

Washington Nationals: +1.5 (+102)

Seattle Mariners: -1.5 (-122)

Over: 8 (-122)

Under: 8 (+100)

How To Watch Nationals vs. Mariners

TV: MASN2RSNW

Stream: ESPN+/MLB.TV

Time:4:10 PM ET/ 1:10 PM PT

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

*Watch MLB games LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Why The Nationals Could Cover The Spread

Lane Thomas has been a hero for the Washington Nationals this year and he did it again last night. He leads the team in home runs, RBIs, and batting average. His .299 batting average places him tenth in the majors and has helped bolster the team's .261 average which is seventh in the majors. Still, the Nationals have struggled to score, sitting 22nd in runs scored this year, 17th in on-base percentage, and 22nd in slugging on the year. Thomas has had a solid month for Washington though. He is hitting .333 on the month, while driving in 17 runs, including runs in each of his last four games. He has six home runs with ten doubles and a triple as well this month.

A big reason for the Nationals winning three of their last four has been CJ Abrams. In his last seven games, he is hitting .333 with a .385 on-base percentage. He has scored four times while driving in two runs and stealing two bases. Jeimer Candelario is also hot in this time frame. He has scored six times, drove in seven, and hit two home runs in the last seven games. This is a continuation of a solid month for him. He is hitting .256 on the month while scoring 14 times. He has also hit ten doubles, three home runs, and driven in 12 during that time.

Not to be outdone has been the second basemen, Luis Garcia. He had another two RBIs last night which gives him 12 for the month. He has also scored ten times this month while hitting .303. Garcia has also shown a little more pop at the plate. He has just one home run but had three doubles and two triples so far in the month.

The offense will need to be good today for the Nationals if they are going to get the win. Patrick Corbin is heading to the mound today with a 4-9 record and a 5.32 ERA. He has not had a win since May 26th, and last time out he gave up seven runs in just five innings. This year when he gets under six runs of support, he is 1-9 with two no-decisions. When he gets six or more runs of support, he is 3-0 with two no-decisions. This first inning has been a disaster for him this year. He has given up 12 runs in 16 innings this year in the first. This may be a place to target a YRFI play, which is currently going at -113 on FanDuel.

Why The Mariners Could Cover The Spread

The Mariners have been floating right around .500 for a while. They have been within two games of .500 every day except one since May 3rd. That one day they won a game over the Pirates on May 28th to place them three games over .500 and then proceeded to lose the next two to the Yankees. One of the reasons for these average results has been an average offense. They are 16th in runs scored, while sitting 26th in batting average, 24th in on-base percentage, and 25th in slugging. The pitching has been the biggest reason they are not well below .500. They lead the league in quality starts while sitting ninth in team ERA, fourth in WHIP, and seventh in opponent batting average.

On the hill for the Mariners today will be Logan Gilbert. Gilbert is 5-4 on the season with a 4.07 ERA. He has been better as of late. In three of his last four starts, he has given up two or fewer runs. In two of those, it was just one run over seven innings of work. Still, he had a bad outing in there. On June 11th against the Angels he went just three innings while giving up six runs, seven earned. He gave up two home runs in the game, which has been a theme for him. Gilbert has given up a home run in six of his last seven games.

Hoping to give some run support today will be Eugenio Suarez. Suarez is hitting just .244 this month with a .292 batting average. He has only driven in 13 runs with the help of two home runs, but he has been solid as of late. In his last six games, Suarez has driven in eight runs, while hitting .381. Meanwhile, Ty France is scoring a lot of those runs. He scored 17 this month while driving in ten of his own. He is hitting .311 in June, with a .361 on-base percentage. The power has not been amazing, with just two home runs and five doubles, but with how much he is scoring, it could be a good sign for this Mariners offense.

Final Nationals-Mariners Prediction & Pick

The Nationals have a pitcher going today that is worthy of a fade. Unless the Nationals can find a way to put up a bunch of runs, Corbin will most likely be in line for another loss. That is a possibility against Gilbert, but unlikely. Take the Mariners in this one.

Final Nationals-Mariners Prediction & Pick: Mariners -1.5 (-122)